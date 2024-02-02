Persona 3 Reload Social Stats Guide: Fastest Ways to Increase Academics, Charm, and Courage

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Social Stats in Persona 3 Reload act similarly to the older versions of the game, where you must partake in specific activities to raise them. Some activities will raise Social Stats quickly, so read on to learn the fastest ways to raise Courage, Charm, and Academics in Persona 3 Reload.

Recommended Videos

Raising Social Stats in Persona 3 Reload

Raising Social Stats in Persona 3 Reload is very important as it can open new opportunities for Social Links and new accessibility in everyday life outside of Tartarus. For example, raising Courage and Charm will allow the player to get hired for higher-paying jobs. Meanwhile, raising Academics will result in a better outcome for exams.

Fastest Ways to Raise Academics

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Raising the academic social stat in Persona 3 Reload can take some work, but a few activities raise it the quickest. The fastest way to raise academics is to participate in study groups with your dorm mates during midterms and finals. You will know when a study session is happening when your dorm mates are gathered at the table with a blue logo above them.

Players can also raise their academic and social status fairly quickly by studying in the library or dorm rooms. Periodically, as you play, especially around exam time, visit the library and study to raise academics fast.

Fastest Ways to Raise Courage

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The fastest way to raise courage in Persona 3 Reload is by working jobs at the mall. Periodically, when you have no other activities to do or don’t plan on going to Tarturus, check your messages to see if there is a job opening. Working through the night can be a speedy way to raise your courage.

Players can also raise their courage social stat fast by sleeping in class, trying new food at Wild-Duck Burger, or watching a movie at Screen Shot. Screen Shot is the most efficient of the three as it can provide two points towards courage; you just have to ensure that the correct movie is playing. Usually, horror movies will raise courage.

Related: Persona 3 Reload: Best Ways to Get Twilight Fragments

Fastest Ways to Raise Charm

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The fastest way to raise Charm in Persona 3 Reload is by answering questions correctly in class. While some of the questions are difficult, many require common sense. Make sure to always pay attention to class instead of fast-forwarding through it so you have a better chance of answering correctly.

Similar to courage, players can increase their charm stat quickly by working jobs at night. For example, the first job you will get is at the Chagall Cafe, which can be a great way to raise charm when you don’t explore Tartarus. Speaking of Chagall Cafe, you can raise charm by drinking coffee there too!

- This article was updated on February 2nd, 2024