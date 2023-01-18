Persona 4 Golden: How to Get Matador with Mahama

Images: Atlus

Persona 4 Golden has plenty of opportunities to grow your Social Links with lots of tangible benefits. However, some Social Links stretch beyond simply spending quality time with the game’s characters. Margaret of the Velvet Room is part of a recurring Persona trend where you must fuse Personas to present to her to grow your bond. Fusions can be a bit intimidating for newer players, but we’re here to help if you want to know how to get a Matador with Mahama for Margaret in Persona 4 Golden.

How to Fuse Matador with Mahama for Margaret in Persona 4 Golden

To fuse Matador with Mahama in Persona 4 Golden, you have several avenues you can take, either via Normal (2 Personas) Fusion or Triple Fusion such as:

Anzu (Hiero.) that knows Mahama (learns at level 19) with: Berith (Hanged)

Triple Fusion of Power (Justice) that knows Mahama with: Oberon (Emperor) Saki Mitama (Priestess)

Triple Fusion of Principality (Justice) that knows Mahama (learns at level 21) with: Oberon (Emperor) Saki Mitama (Priestess)

Triple Fusion of Power (Justice) that knows Mahama with: Andras (Moon) Omoikane (Hiero.)



Image: Atlus

Any of these fusions will get you the results you need. We recommend the top two fusion options as they’re the most straightforward, although that can be subjective. In some instances, you might need to fuse personas to get the components you need, but we also looked into how you can get them and listed them here.

How Do You Get the Personas Needed for Matador?

Image: Atlus

If you’re willing to gather your friends at Junes for an excursion into the TV World, you’ll be able to find these Personas with relative ease. Alternately, there are options you can take to fuse these from others you may have acquired, but this is still early on in Margaret’s Social Links, and they’re relatively easy to get either way, as listed below:

Anzu is in the Bathhouse Dungeon

Berith is in the Marukyu Striptease Dungeon

Power is in the Marukyu Striptease Dungeon

Oberon is in the Bathhouse or Marukyu Striptease Dungeon

Saki Mitama is in the Bathhouse Dungeon

Principality is in the Bathhouse or Marukyu Striptease Dungeon

Andras is in the Bathhouse or Marukyu Striptease Dungeon

Omoikane is in the Castle Dungeon

These options are often also available via fusion, and while it’s flexible to obtain them, you’ll need to gather Personas to fuse first, so searching the dungeons will still prove helpful. Once you’ve fused Matador with Mahama, leave the Velvet Room and return for Margaret to see your results, and you’ll gain a Social Link rank with her, to reach Rank 3.

Persona 4 Golden releases worldwide for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on January 19, 2023, as well as already being released on PlayStation Vita and PC.