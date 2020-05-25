Persona 5 Royal School Answers – Classroom and Exam Guide

Phantom Thieves by night, normal high school students by day. Joker and friends have school most days in Persona 5 Royal, and just like in real life, there’s a good chance the teacher will call on you with a question you definitely aren’t prepared for. Doing well in school has numerous benefits in Persona 5 Royal, including social stat bonuses, so you’ll want to make sure you don’t miss any questions in class. Tests and exams also come around regularly, so you’ll want to be prepared for those as well. This guide contains all the answers to every school question, test, and exam in Persona 5 Royal, helping you reach the top of the class with ease.
Persona 5 Royal April School Answers
- April 12 – Villains
- April 19 – They’re the same
- April 23 – All of them
- April 27 – Four color theorem
- April 30 – Wonder, Child, A prodigy
Persona 5 Royal May School Answers
- May 6 – Fatal Woman
- May 10 – The Heian period
- May 11 Exam Question 1 – Minamoto no Yoshitsune
- May 11 Exam Question 2 – Minamoto no Yoritomo, Oritomo won, The weak
- May 12 Exam Question 1 – Cognition
- May 12 Exam Question 2 – Both
- May 13 Exam Question 1 – The Devil’s Dictionary
- May 13 Exam Question 2 – Femme Fatale
- May 16 – The placebo effect
- May 19 – Katsushika Hokusai
- May 21 – 1:1.414
- May 23 – Senses coming together
- May 26 – Arthur Conan Doyle
- May 31 – John Silver
Persona 5 Royal June School Answers
- June 4 – The halo effect
- June 7 – The number of legs
- June 8 – Controlling public thought
- June 13 – Green
- June 15 – Coins
- June 23 – A pope
- June 27– Dogs
- June 29 – Gold
Persona 5 Royal July School Answers
- July 1 – Barbarian’s Head
- July 4 – Julius and Augustus
- July 9 – A triangle
- July 11 – Long-term memories, Infinite, Forever
- July 12 – Thievery
- July 13 Exam Question 1 – 64
- July 13 Exam Question 2 – Zhuge Liang, Barbarian’s heads, To offer them instead of heads
- July 14 Exam Question 1 – Red king crab
- July 14 Exam Question 2 – It caused confusion in the economy
- July 15 Exam Question 1 – Raining cats and dogs
- July 15 Exam Question 2 – Demon guts
Persona 5 Royal September School Answers
- September 3 – Prosperity
- September 6 – Chronostasis
- September 14 – Money loans for collateral
- September 17 – Cats eating human tongues
- September 21 – Central Europe
- September 24 – 20 white, 12 black
- September 28 – Phantom, Vibration, Syndrome
- September 29 – Imperial Household Agency
Persona 5 Royal October School Answers
- October 3 – Stars
- October 6 – Joseph-Ignace Guillotin
- October 11 – Bouba
- October 17 Exam Question 1 – 32 surfaces
- October 17 Exam Question 2 – It used to be one colour, Black and white picture
- October 18 Exam Question 1 – Charles-Henri Sanson
- October 18 Exam Question 2 – It’s a hereditary profession
- October 19 Exam Question 1 – Slave labor
- October 19 Exam Question 2 – 3 bees in all of Europe
- October 22 – 15
- October 24 – Memory bias
Persona 5 Royal November School Answers
- November 2 – A share of stolen goods
- November 4 – A sword
- November 8 – Any age
- November 10 – Crow eyes are hard to see
- November 12 – Because the voice is synthetic
- November 14 – Because of high altitude
- November 15 – His head was put on display
- November 17 – Cochleoid
Persona 5 Royal December School Answers
- December 20 Exam Question 1 – D
- December 20 Exam Question 2 – Over one billion yen, Having his head displayed, Public performance
- December 21 Exam Question 1 – Hearts
- December 21 Exam Question 2 – Attend
- December 22 Exam Question 1 – Japan
- December 22 Exam Question 2 – Dreadnought
Persona 5 Royal January School Answers
- January 11 – How numerous they are, The Eight Million Gods
- January 14 – Iwate
- January 18 – Impressive
- January 21 – A snake
- January 24 – Kind-hearted, Negative, Resentful
- January 27 – To friends of friends of friends