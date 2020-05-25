Persona 5 Royal School Answers – Classroom and Exam Guide

Phantom Thieves by night, normal high school students by day. Joker and friends have school most days in Persona 5 Royal, and just like in real life, there’s a good chance the teacher will call on you with a question you definitely aren’t prepared for. Doing well in school has numerous benefits in Persona 5 Royal, including social stat bonuses, so you’ll want to make sure you don’t miss any questions in class. Tests and exams also come around regularly, so you’ll want to be prepared for those as well. This guide contains all the answers to every school question, test, and exam in Persona 5 Royal, helping you reach the top of the class with ease.

Persona 5 Royal April School Answers

April 12 – Villains

– Villains April 19 – They’re the same

– They’re the same April 23 – All of them

– All of them April 27 – Four color theorem

– Four color theorem April 30 – Wonder, Child, A prodigy

Persona 5 Royal May School Answers

May 6 – Fatal Woman

– Fatal Woman May 10 – The Heian period

– The Heian period May 11 Exam Question 1 – Minamoto no Yoshitsune

– Minamoto no Yoshitsune May 11 Exam Question 2 – Minamoto no Yoritomo, Oritomo won, The weak

– Minamoto no Yoritomo, Oritomo won, The weak May 12 Exam Question 1 – Cognition

– Cognition May 12 Exam Question 2 – Both

– Both May 13 Exam Question 1 – The Devil’s Dictionary

– The Devil’s Dictionary May 13 Exam Question 2 – Femme Fatale

– Femme Fatale May 16 – The placebo effect

– The placebo effect May 19 – Katsushika Hokusai

– Katsushika Hokusai May 21 – 1:1.414

– 1:1.414 May 23 – Senses coming together

– Senses coming together May 26 – Arthur Conan Doyle

– Arthur Conan Doyle May 31 – John Silver

Persona 5 Royal June School Answers

June 4 – The halo effect

– The halo effect June 7 – The number of legs

– The number of legs June 8 – Controlling public thought

– Controlling public thought June 13 – Green

– Green June 15 – Coins

– Coins June 23 – A pope

– A pope June 27 – Dogs

– Dogs June 29 – Gold

Persona 5 Royal July School Answers

July 1 – Barbarian’s Head

– Barbarian’s Head July 4 – Julius and Augustus

– Julius and Augustus July 9 – A triangle

– A triangle July 11 – Long-term memories, Infinite, Forever

– Long-term memories, Infinite, Forever July 12 – Thievery

– Thievery July 13 Exam Question 1 – 64

– 64 July 13 Exam Question 2 – Zhuge Liang, Barbarian’s heads, To offer them instead of heads

– Zhuge Liang, Barbarian’s heads, To offer them instead of heads July 14 Exam Question 1 – Red king crab

– Red king crab July 14 Exam Question 2 – It caused confusion in the economy

– It caused confusion in the economy July 15 Exam Question 1 – Raining cats and dogs

– Raining cats and dogs July 15 Exam Question 2 – Demon guts

Persona 5 Royal September School Answers

September 3 – Prosperity

– Prosperity September 6 – Chronostasis

– Chronostasis September 14 – Money loans for collateral

– Money loans for collateral September 17 – Cats eating human tongues

– Cats eating human tongues September 21 – Central Europe

– Central Europe September 24 – 20 white, 12 black

– 20 white, 12 black September 28 – Phantom, Vibration, Syndrome

– Phantom, Vibration, Syndrome September 29 – Imperial Household Agency

Persona 5 Royal October School Answers

October 3 – Stars

– Stars October 6 – Joseph-Ignace Guillotin

– Joseph-Ignace Guillotin October 11 – Bouba

– Bouba October 17 Exam Question 1 – 32 surfaces

– 32 surfaces October 17 Exam Question 2 – It used to be one colour, Black and white picture

– It used to be one colour, Black and white picture October 18 Exam Question 1 – Charles-Henri Sanson

– Charles-Henri Sanson October 18 Exam Question 2 – It’s a hereditary profession

– It’s a hereditary profession October 19 Exam Question 1 – Slave labor

– Slave labor October 19 Exam Question 2 – 3 bees in all of Europe

– 3 bees in all of Europe October 22 – 15

– 15 October 24 – Memory bias

Persona 5 Royal November School Answers

November 2 – A share of stolen goods

– A share of stolen goods November 4 – A sword

– A sword November 8 – Any age

– Any age November 10 – Crow eyes are hard to see

– Crow eyes are hard to see November 12 – Because the voice is synthetic

– Because the voice is synthetic November 14 – Because of high altitude

– Because of high altitude November 15 – His head was put on display

– His head was put on display November 17 – Cochleoid

Persona 5 Royal December School Answers

December 20 Exam Question 1 – D

– D December 20 Exam Question 2 – Over one billion yen, Having his head displayed, Public performance

– Over one billion yen, Having his head displayed, Public performance December 21 Exam Question 1 – Hearts

– Hearts December 21 Exam Question 2 – Attend

– Attend December 22 Exam Question 1 – Japan

– Japan December 22 Exam Question 2 – Dreadnought

Persona 5 Royal January School Answers