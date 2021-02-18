Persona 5 Strikers: All Characters and How to Unlock Them

Persona 5 Strikers brings back everyone’s favorite characters from Persona 5, and there are even a handful of new things to keep the Phantom Theives’ journey across Japan interesting. Sadly, there are some notable omissions in the roster, but there’s still a large number of people to play as. To make things even better, most of the roster is unlocked from the get-go, granting players plenty of opportunities to experiment with their favorite Phantom Thieves as soon as they boot up the game. Here are all the characters in Persona 5 Strikers and how to get them.

All Persona 5 Strikers Characters

There are nine playable characters in Persona 5 Strikers, and each of them is listed below.

Joker Morgana Ryuji Sakamoto Ann Takamaki Yusuke Kitagawa Makoto Niijima Haru Okumura Sophia Zenkichi Hasegawa

How to Unlock Every Character

Here’s how to unlock all nine playable characters.

Joker – Unlocked from the beginning Morgana – Unlocked from the beginning Ryuji Sakamoto – Unlocked from the beginning Ann Takamaki – Unlocked from the beginning Yusuke Kitagawa – Unlocked from the beginning Makoto Niijima – Unlocked from the beginning Haru Okumura – Unlocked from the beginning Sophia – Unlocked in the Shibuya Jail within the opening hour of the game Zenkichi Hasegawa – Unlocked in the Kyoto Jail, the game’s fifth dungeon

The original Phantom Thieves cast is available right from the start of the game, giving players a starting roster of seven playable characters. Futaba Sakura is also present at the beginning of the game, but she retains her support role from the main game and is not playable in combat. Sophia joins the group within the first hour of the game, but players will have to sink a few hours into Persona 5 Strikers before recruiting Zenkichi Hasegawa (or Wolf as he’s known to the Phantom Thieves).

There are some notable omissions in the roster, but many of these missing faces are understandable. Because Persona 5 Strikers is a sequel to the original Persona 5 and not Persona 5 Royal, neither Kasumi Yoshizawa nor Takuto Maruki appears in the game. It makes sense that Maruki wouldn’t be a playable character considering he’s just a supporting Confidant, but Kasumi is a playable Phantom Thief in Persona 5 Royal and many would have loved to see her playable in Strikers. Also, fan-favorite character Goro Akechi is absent as well. These characters could show up in the game via DLC, but no post-launch content has been announced for Persona 5 Strikers at this time.

Persona 5 Strikers will be released on February 23, 2021 for PC, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. The deluxe edition of the game will release three days earlier on February 19.