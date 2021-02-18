Persona 5 Strikers: How to Play Early

Did you know you can play Persona 5 Strikers early before the official release date? The game will be released on February 23 for PC, PS4, and Nintendo Switch, but there’s a way to get access to the game four whole days early. If you take advantage of this, you can start playing the game on February 19, which is the Friday before the game comes out for everyone else. You’ll also get some extra digital goodies and downloadable in-game rewards as well, making this method perfect for hardcore Persona fans. Here’s how to play Persona 5 Strikers early.

How to Play Persona 5 Strikers Early

To play Persona 5 Strikers early, you must purchase the deluxe edition of the game. It costs $70, which is $10 above the game’s standard price of $60. Here’s what the deluxe edition of Persona 5 Strikers includes:

4-day early access

Soundtrack with over 40 songs

Digital art book

Behind-the-scenes video

Persona Legacy BGM Persona 1 and Persona 1 PSP remake Persona 2: Innocent Sin and Persona 2: Eternal Punishment Persona 3 and Persona 3 Portable Persona 4 and Persona 4 Golden

All-Out Attack Pack Boost Skills Pack Basic Affinity Pack Armor Pack 10K Persona points Enemy Debuff Skills Pack Ally Buff Skills Pack



Not only do you get four whole days of early access, but you also get a ton of other additional content. If you don’t know if you should buy the more expensive edition of the game, check out our guide breaking down everything in the Persona 5 Strikers deluxe edition.

If you purchase the deluxe edition on any platform, the game will unlock on February 19 and you will be able to start playing before everyone else does. It’s only a four-day early access period so you won’t get a gigantic headstart, but if you’re really dying to get your hands on the game and want to spend the weekend playing it, the deluxe edition will only set you back an additional $10. You’ll also get the Legacy BGM Pack which includes several awesome tracks from older Persona games as well as the All-Out Attack Pack which includes some helpful items that will give you the upper hand during the game’s opening hours.

Persona 5 Strikers will be released on February 23, 2021 for PC, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. The deluxe edition of the game will release three days earlier on February 19.