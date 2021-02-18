Will Persona 5 Strikers ever come to Xbox? While the original Persona 5 and the revamped Persona 5 Royal are exclusively available on PlayStation 4, the Phantom Thieves’ next outing is available on a much wider array of platforms. Persona 5 Strikers is not just on PlayStation 4, but also Nintendo Switch and PC. The original version of Persona 5 has never appeared on Switch or PC in any form prior to Strikers, so many fans are wondering if Strikers could come to Microsoft’s consoles as well because they’re in the same position. It’s unlikely, but it’s also not entirely out of the question. Here’s everything we know about Persona 5 Strikers on Xbox.

Is Persona 5 Strikers Coming to Xbox?

Persona 5 Strikers is not coming to Xbox. The only announced platforms for the game are PC, PS4, and Nintendo Switch, and there is no indication that an Xbox version will ever be released. Atlus games tend to only ever come out on PlayStation or Nintendo systems (and sometimes PC), but Microsoft’s consoles typically get left out when it comes to their titles. Of course, nothing is permanently out of the question, but the odds are this game will never see an Xbox port.

That being said, Microsoft has been working more closely with Japanese developers and publishers recently, so something could change in the next few years. The Yakuza series was previously a PlayStation exclusive franchise but has now expanded to Xbox consoles and PC. The games are even included with Xbox Game Pass. The same goes for Final Fantasy and Kingdom Hearts, both of which have had multiple rereleases on Xbox consoles lately to get fans caught up. Naturally, this is all just speculation though. Just because something technically could happen doesn’t mean it will. Persona 5 Strikers will most likely never come to Xbox at all, and future Persona titles probably won’t either.

Persona 5 Strikers will be released on February 23, 2021 for PC, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. The deluxe edition of the game will release three days earlier on February 19.