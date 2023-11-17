Persona 5 Tactica New Game Plus: Everything That Carries Over

Image: Atlus

Persona 5 Tactica is an addicting strategy RPG with a great story, so there’s no wonder why you would want to replay it from the start. New Game Plus is available, so read further to learn about everything that carries over into the second playthrough.

What Carries Over Into New Game Plus in Persona 5 Tactica?

Persona 5 Tactica’s new game plus mode is very forgiving, as it will allow the player to carry over most of their progress into the second playthrough. Here is everything that carries over into the new game plus:

Personas

Persona Fusions

Weapons

Weapon Fusions

Skill Tree Unlocks

All Money

All GP

In other words, all unlockables and progress are carried over into the second playthrough. Out of all these, progression in the skill tree is the most important since new game plus will allow the player to reach maximum level instead of starting from scratch.

Related: How to Respec in Persona 5 Tactica

What Doesn’t Carry Over Into New Game Plus for Persona 5 Tactica

As for what doesn’t carry over — anything story-related must be redone. For example, at the start of the story, you have to unlock the party members. You will have to do this again in new game plus. Additionally, all side quests will have to be unlocked a second time, as well as missions, meaning you can’t replay them until you have completed them at least once. This means grinding for GP will have to wait until you make it further in New Game Plus.

What’s Different in New Game Plus for Persona 5 Tactica?

New Game Plus will play the same as the standard playthrough, but a new Special Art will appear in the gallery as a reward for completing the game. Players can check out the art to get an inside look at how Persona 5 Tactica was made, including the people behind the game who brought it to life.

Everything else will remain the same outside the brand-new art in the gallery. I recommend raising the difficulty for your second playthrough, adding a new challenge to the game.

- This article was updated on November 17th, 2023