How to Respec in Persona 5 Tactica

Persona 5 Tactica features a skill tree, allowing players to customize their party members to how they see fit. Sometimes, you can make a mistake when spending GP, so this guide will explain how you can respec easily and early on in Persona 5 Tactica.

Can You Respec in Persona 5 Tactica?

The respec system in Persona 5 Tactica is a relatively well-hidden mechanic, as the game only explains it briefly in a footnote. Due to this, players can easily forget it even exists, like me, who didn’t notice I could respec until about halfway through the game. The good news is that players can respec at any point in the game, and this can be done by simply unselecting skills and abilities on the skill tree.

After you purchase a skill or ability, you will spend GP. If you discover that this skill doesn’t work for your character and is not really helping your party that much, you can unselect it in the skill tree, and the game will return your spent GP. You can then apply this GP elsewhere. This great system allows you to test out a few skills before deciding to stick with it and bring it into the endgame.

The respec system in Persona 5 Tactica also allows you to readjust when a specific battle gives you too much trouble. For example, I was having trouble with this one battle in the second Act of the game, and I discovered that it was because my SP was getting low too quickly.

To fix this, I unselected a Persona Skill and then invested those returned GP points to the second level of Soul Repose on the right side of the tree. This allowed me to cast more Persona skills in combat and knock more enemies out of cover, leading to more One More attacks.

You can respec your party members whenever you like, and there are no penalties for doing so!

