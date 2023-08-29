Image: Bethesda Game Studios

Pete Hines says the ending to Starfield is his favorite among all Bethesda Game Studios’ story endings, which should reassure fans that the wait was well worth it. However, that puts much pressure on the story from the get-go, and we all hope it lives up to the expectations. Here’s everything you need to know about Starfield’s main story, like its length and what to expect after you beat it based on information provided by members of the Bethesda team so far.

How Long Starfield’s Main Story?

During Gamescom 2023, Pete Hines said that the ending to Starfield is his favorite Bethesda Game Studios story and hopes that it will resonate with players as profoundly as it did with him. In addition, during an interview with IGN, Todd Howard stated that the main story will be around 30 to 40 hours long. Here are the rest of the Q&A answers from Pete Hines in one convenient Reddit page.

While this may seem like a short amount of time for a Bethesda game, you can rest easy after Pete Hines said during Gamescom 2023: “This game doesn’t get going till you finish the main quest,” meaning you will have many more hours to sink into the game outside the main quest in what was most likely a reference to Starfield’s confirmed but unknown New Game+.

I’m hoping the world will be significantly changed after completing the main story, and the unique twist to the New Game+ will take this into account. Something like a huge world event that requires you to start over or a time travel plot that will take you back to the beginning but in a different way from the first time. What do you hope the ending of Starfield will be?

