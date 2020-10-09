Phasmophobia – How to Use the Crucifix, What does the Crucifix Do

There’s lots of items in Phasmophobia and the game isn’t too interested in explaining how to actually use them effectively. Sure, you can read the journal or ask your fellow players, but you’re here because you didn’t want to do any of that. We’re here to help though, so let’s break down one of the more important and useful items in the game, one that can save your life and complete an objective all on its own. Here’s how to use the crucifix in Phasmophobia.

How to Use the Crucifix

In short, the crucifix is an item that helps block ghosts from getting too aggressive but only in a small area. While you might want to bring the crucifix with you when you enter the house, you will only use it once you’ve figure out which room the ghost is haunting. After identifying this you’ll want to switch to the crucifix and drop it on the floor somewhere useful. This could be in the center of the room or just outside the door, depending on how you like to hunt.

What does the Crucifix Do

That’s how you use the crucifix, but what does it actually do? As I explained before, the crucifix stops ghosts from getting too aggressive. If a ghost or spirit is within three meters of a crucifis then they cannot enter their more aggressive state and kill you. So what you want to do is know where the crucifix is while you anger the ghost for other purposes. Then if it starts getting too angry you can use the crucifix as a momentary shield against them, either walking over it to get to the exit or standing near it for a moment.

It might only buy you a few seconds so still have an exit plan, but that’s how to use and what does the crucifix do in Phasmophobia.