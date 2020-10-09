Phasmophobia may scare the crap out of you with its ghosts, but its tutorial is also pretty frightening. The game is still in very early access and has a development team of one, so we give it a pass on all of this. Still, if you’re just jumping into the viral ghost hunting phenomenon then you’ll need some help with how the controls work. This is especially true with items, since there’s lots of little hidden mechanics you need to keep in mind. So here’s how to pick up and drop items in Phasmophobia.

How to Pick Up and Drop Items

If you want to figure out what kind of ghost is haunting the house and make it out alive then you’re going to need to use a lot of items. Whether it’s the smudge sticks, crucifix, or camera the first step in using something is picking it up. This is easily done by looking directly at the item (the reticle will change slightly) and pressing E on keyboard or X on an Xbox controller. If you have space you will pick it right up and can switch to it with the scroll wheel or the Y button on controller. But what if you don’t have space? You can only carry three items at a time, so how do you drop something you no longer need?

This is also just a button press away, using G on keyboard and B if you are using a controller. Of course VR changes things, but the buttons will be unique based on which controller you have so just test each button or check the keybindings in the controls menu for extra help in these unique situations.

But for most players that should explain how to pick up and drop items in Phasmophobia, now go get those ghosts.