PlateUp: The Best Restaurant Themes and Upgrades

Each choice you make in PlateUp will alter the in which you progress through the game, and every round that you use research desks to upgrade blueprints will change the course of your experience. Once per game, you can choose a theme that will make or break your whole restaurant. That is why it is very important to choose wisely with any decision you make in PlateUp. If you want to make the smartest choices while playing PlateUp, read further to find out the best restaurant themes and upgrades in PlateUp.

The Best Themes and Upgrades for Your Restaurant in PlateUp

In PlateUp, you have the option to choose one of the following restaurant themes:

Affordable

Charming

Expensive

Formal

With these four options, you have different perks that affect how your entire restaurant operates. The two most efficient themes that will net you the most cash are Expensive and Formal themes.

The Formal restaurant theme will have your patrons eat much cleaner than an Affordable or Charming restaurant would. With enough formal decor in your themed restaurant, there will hardly ever be messes for you to clean. Making messy food is a lot easier when serving formal diners.

The Expensive restaurant theme will see diners pay much more for their food, as the name implies. With more Expensive decor comes more money into your account as patrons pay staggeringly higher prices than normal customers. With more money comes more opportunity as you can buy more and upgrade what you already have.

Upgrades That Take Your Restaurant to the Next Level in PlateUp

After you have gained the research desk in your game, it is time to upgrade your items in your restaurant. Here are our recommendations for what you should upgrade in your game:

Power Sink : This sink washes dishes twice as fast as the basic sink. It can help streamline your cleaning process.

: This sink washes dishes twice as fast as the basic sink. It can help streamline your cleaning process. Dishwasher : From the wash basin, this upgrade helps clear four plates at a time and will clean your plates for you as you take orders.

: From the wash basin, this upgrade helps clear four plates at a time and will clean your plates for you as you take orders. Simple Cloth Dining Table : This upgrade from the Dining Table will get food faster out of the kitchen and make cleaning after a much easier task.

: This upgrade from the Dining Table will get food faster out of the kitchen and make cleaning after a much easier task. Fancy Cloth Dining Table : Everything in the Simple Cloth Dining Table, but it also has guests pay 50% more when they sit at these tables.

: Everything in the Simple Cloth Dining Table, but it also has guests pay 50% more when they sit at these tables. Freezer : From the regular counter, the Freezer helps you prep your restaurant for the next day. You can be ahead by one whole meal with this upgrade.

: From the regular counter, the Freezer helps you prep your restaurant for the next day. You can be ahead by one whole meal with this upgrade. Frozen Prep Station : This upgrade allows you to put extra pre-chopped or kneaded ingredients for yourself. It means those ingredients can stay ready for the next day.

: This upgrade allows you to put extra pre-chopped or kneaded ingredients for yourself. It means those ingredients can stay ready for the next day. Robot Mop or Robot Buffer: Upgrading either the mop or the buffer will see you gaining a hand from a robot. Both bots will clean your floor for you, which is a huge time-saver.

PlateUp! is available now on PC.