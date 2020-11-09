PlayStation 5 – How to Use PS5 Remote Play

At some point overnight last night, an application named “PS5 Remote Play” appeared on PlayStation 4 system menus.

Much like other Remote Play applications, this will allow you to access an associated PlayStation 5 system via streaming in 540p, 720p, and 1080p resolutions.

You’ll have to enable Remote Play access on the PlayStation 5 system you want to control much in the same way you did with other versions of the software by going into the system settings, go to System, Remote Play, and then turn on Enable Remote Play.

While it’s still questionable as to whether or not this version of Remote Play as PlayStation 5 systems are offline for maintenance at the time of this writing but the history Remote Play has would lead people to believe this would let you fully control your PS5 system using a DualShock controller on your PS4.

It’s interesting that there’s finally been a reason to hold on to your PS4 system and not only did it come around suddenly but it came around without much fanfare, either.

This appears at the tail end of a change to all Remote Play applications to accommodate for access to PlayStation 5 systems and while this move wasn’t exactly expected, it was definitely a pleasant surprise that wasn’t out of the realm of possibility.