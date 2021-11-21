Pokémon BDSP Magmarizer Location: How to Evolve Magmar into Magmortar

Among all Fire-type Pokémon in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl (BDSP), Magmortar is considered one of the best, thanks to its high amount of, no pun intended, firepower. With that said, here’s where to find a Magmarizer in Pokémon Shining Pearl, as well as how to evolve your Magmar into a Magmortar.

Magmarizer Location in Pokémon Shining Pearl

First, we have bad news for those currently playing Brilliant Diamond, as Magby, Magmar, and the Magmarizer can only be found in Shining Pearl. With that said, Pokémon Shining Pearl players can get the Magmarizer by going to the Grand Underground, more specifically, to either Volcanic Cave, Typhlo Cavern, or Sandsear Cave. Once you arrive at either of the areas, just battle until you manage to catch a Magby holding the item.

Just be patient, as there will only be a 5% chance of encountering the Pokémon with the item in its possession. To make the catch easier, we advise the use of Water-type Pokémon, for obvious reasons. Using both Ground or Rock Pokémon is also advised. You can evolve your Magby into a Magmar by leveling them up to level 30.

To recap, here’s how to get a Magmarizer in Pokémon Shining Pearl:

Go to the Grand Underground.

Go to either Volcanic Cave, Typhlo Cavern, or Sandsear Cave.

Battle until you find a Magby holding a Magmarizer.

How to Evolve Magmar into Magmortar

Now that you have both the stone and a Magmar, you just need to trade Magmar while they are holding the Magmarizer for the Pokémon to evolve into a Magmortar. After the exchange, trade the Pokémon back to add the Fire-type to your team. Trading is the only way Brilliant Diamond players can get Magby, Magmar, and Magmortar.

Both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are available now, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. If you are unsure about which version to get, don’t forget to check out the main differences between Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.