Pokémon BDSP Pokerus Explained: How to Get Pokerus and Effects

Pokerus has been in the game since the second generation and is still present in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. A question you may have is what is Pokerus and how do my Pokémon catch Pokerus? As the name hints to, Pokerus is a virus that Pokémon can catch. However, this is something that you may want to see on your newly caught Absol or Nincada. This is because the virus can help with EV training Pokémon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Let’s go over what Pokerus is and how you get it.

How to catch Pokerus

Pokerus can randomly appear on a Pokémon in your party as you fight battles with wild Pokémon. However, the chances of catching it this way are low so it is better to have a Pokémon with the virus in your party. After you have a Pokémon with Pokerus in your party, having it battle alongside other Pokémon will allow the virus to spread to them. It is hard to randomly find the virus though so the easiest method to getting a Pokémon with the virus is to trade for it.

While the Pokémon will recover from the virus in about four days you can place them in your box to pause the timer. The virus will not spread to other Pokémon in the box so you can’t easily mass-produce Pokémon with Pokerus. The only way to spread Pokerus to your other Pokémon is to have the Pokémon with Pokerus in your party and use it in battle with other Pokémon. Then with Pokerus on your Pokémon, you can begin to EV train them with ease.

What does Pokerus do?

It’s been hinted out throughout this guide that Pokerus helps with EV training. It does this be doubling the amount of EV stats that you gain allowing you to cut the time needed to fully train a Pokémon in half. Even after your Pokémon has recovered from Pokerus, the double EV bonus still works. This means you have no need to rush when it comes to EV leveling a Pokémon with Pokerus and can instead focus on spreading it to other Pokémon in your party.

It’s important to understand how Pokerus works. Since someone that is uninformed may get scared when they see it on their Pokémon and be worried that it is something bad. Despite being called a virus, Pokerus is beneficial to your Pokémon and highly sought after. If you have any more Pokémon related questions make sure to check out our other guides for some answers.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are available only on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 30th, 2021