Where to Catch Nincada, Shedinja, and Ninjask in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Two pokemon for the price of one.

November 29th, 2021 by J.T. Isenhour

Pokemon-Nincada

Finding where you can catch a Nincada can be quite tricky in Pokemon Briliant Diamond and Shinning Pearl. Finding a Nincada isn’t as easy as going into the nearest patch of tall grass, but why would you want a Nincada. Unlike Absol, it doesn’t have a high attack. Nincada does however evolve into two very strong Pokemon, Ninjask and Shedinja. Ninjask has the highest speed out of all the non-legendary Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond and Shinning Pearl and Shedinja has the Wonder Guard ability. Let’s go over where you can find Nincada first.

Where to Catch Nincada

Nincada won’t appear until you have beaten the Elite Four and acquired the National Dex. After you have the National Dex, you can find wild Nincadas in Eterna Forest. You may also be able to find a Shedinja in Eterna Forest as well. Using the Pokeradar will help you in finding a Nincada. You can get the Pokeradar from Professor Oak in Sandgem Town.

How to Get Ninjask and Shedinja

Once you have gotten a Nincada you will need to level up to level 20 and have an open party slot along with a Pokeball. This is because when a Nincada evolves it turns into two Pokemon instead of the normal one. Once your Nincada evolves you will have both a Ninjask where the Nincada was in your party and a Shedinja in the previously vacant spot in your party. If you don’t have an open slot in your party you may lose the Shedinja.

HM-Fly-Pokemon-Brilliant-Diamond-Shining-Pearl

With this, you will have filled out three slots in your National Dex and have two very interesting Pokemon to use for your team. As mentioned before, Ninjask has the highest speed of any non-legendary Pokemon in the game. This means in battle, Ninjask will normally attack first. This can be very useful for getting debuff moves off before anything happens to Ninjask.

You also have Shedinja which has the special ability of Wonder Guard. Wonder Guard means that Shedinja will only take damage from moves that are super effective against it. Being a bug/ghost type Pokemon means that Shedinja will only take damage from flying, rock, ghost, fire and dark moves. Since Shedinja only has 1 HP, this means it will die from any damaging moves of those types. However, having immunity to 13 of the 18 types of moves in the game is exclusive to Shedinja. If you are running into any more trouble finding a specific Pokemon, make sure to check out our other guides.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are available only on Nintendo Switch.

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE
Official Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl cover image. All In-Game Trainer Trade Locations in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
Everybody loves trading Pokemon to get those who may not appear in their games. Maybe people like the idea of...
Attack of the Fanboy
Snowpoint City Gym Ice Puzzle Solution in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
Here is how to solve the ice puzzle in the 7th gym
Attack of the Fanboy
Official Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl cover image. How to Get Omanyte in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
Time to go fossil hunting!
Attack of the Fanboy
Articuno Pokémon Brilliant Diamond Shining Pearl Where to Get Articuno in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
Check out how to catch Articuno in Pokémon Shining Pearl
Attack of the Fanboy
MORE FROM AOTF
Best Free Games – November 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
Roblox Promo Codes List (November 2021) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Minecraft Seeds November 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
NBA 2K22 Special Edition Box Art NBA 2K22 Locker Codes List (November 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy