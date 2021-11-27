Where to Catch Absol in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Absol is a very strong pokemon to have for offense on your team. This has not been changed in Pokemon Briliant Diamond and Shinning Pearl. Since generation three, Absol has boasted a very high attack. Being solely a dark type also brings down the number of types that do more damage to Absol. Having an Absol with a proper nature and good EVs is perfect for beating the gym leader’s rematches. One thing that is changed about Absol in Briliant Diamond and Shining is where you can capture one of your own.

Where to find Absol

Absol is a very tricky pokemon to acquire. No matter which way you try to catch it you will need a good amount of luck to actually find it. One of the main ways to find an Absol is by using the Grand Underground. With so many locations and also being able to actually see what pokemon you are about to fight, this can be a great way to find Absol. Absol can be found in the following Grand Underground locations:

Stargleam Cavern

Spacious Cave

Grassland Cave

Dazzling Cave

Big Bluff Cavern

You can also find Absol in the Sunlit Cavern. However, it will only appear there after you unlock the NationalDex. The only location outside of the Grand Underground where you can find an Absol is on Route 213. It will be difficult to find an Absol on Route 213 because the spawn chance is anywhere from 1% to 5% depending on various conditions. So your best chance to find an Absol will be to use the Grand Underground.

Once you finally manage to find an Absol you will have a strong physical attack pokemon for your team. Absol can have a maximum attack stat of 394, one of the higher maximum attack stats in the game. The trade-off for this is that all of its other stats are quite low compared to other pokemon. It’s best to have your Absol hold Black Glasses or a Dread Plate and you will want to look for a lonely nature on one. If you are looking to find any other pokemon that seems to be eluding you check out our other guides.

