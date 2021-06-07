With the start of the latest Pokémon GO comes the A Very Slow Discovery Collection Challenge. These special sets of challenges were a big part of events a few months ago, but the latest haven’t used them as much. That changes today with the launch of the Galarian Slowpoke focused celebration. But if you want the rewards and bragging rights offered by this new set of tasks you’ll need to know how to catch them all. Here’s our ‘A Very Slow Discovery’ Collection Challenge guide for Pokémon GO.

A Very Slow Discovery Collection Challenge Guide

Below we break down every aspect of the ‘A Very Slow Discovery’ Collection Challenge. We’ll offer separate guides for some of the trickier to find Pokémon, but before you can even worry about that you need to know which are included in the objective.

Which Pokémon do you Have to Catch/Evolve for ‘A Very Slow Discovery’ Collection Challenge

This Collection Challenge is laser focused on Slowpoke and his many forms in Pokémon GO. Here’s all you need to do to complete the whole thing.

Catch a Slowpoke

Catch a Galarian Slowpoke

Evolve a Slowpoke into Slowbro Use Candy

Evolve a Slowpoke into Slowking Use Candy and a King’s Rock



What are the ‘A Very Slow Discovery’ Collection Challenge Rewards

For completing the ‘A Very Slow Discovery’ Collection Challenge in Pokémon GO players will receive an exclusive “Slowpoke Forever” shirt for their in-game avatar, 30 Ultra Balls, and 3,000 XP. And as with all of these Collection Challenge style objectives you’ll also receive another notch for your Elite Collector Badge. This doesn’t offer any tangible reward, but the bragging rights are worth it for most.

How to Catch them all – ‘A Very Slow Discovery’ Collection Challenge

Slowpoke will be available widely in the wild during the event, making that an easy check mark to get. Galarian Slowpoke however will require you to beat one in a raid and catch it (more methods may be found later). They are easy to beat, so just toss in some powerful Electric counters to take them down. To evolve Slowpoke into Slowbro or Slowking just requires the usual 50 Slowpoke Candy, with Slowking requiring the use of a King’s Rock as well. If you’d like to evolve the Galarian form instead check out how to evolve Galarian Slowpoke.

And that’s our ‘A Very Slow Discovery’ Collection Challenge guide for Pokémon GO. It’s a light return for the feature that was so key to many of last year’s events, but it’s also nice to have one be so easy to accomplish.