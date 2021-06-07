With the start of the ‘A Very Slow Discovery’ event Galarian Slowpoke has made its long awaited debut in Pokémon GO. Players will be frantically catching as many of these as they can during and after the 5 day long event. But once you have enough of them you’ll probably want to know what to do with them next. Here’s how to evolve Galarian Slowpoke into Galarian Slowbro and Galarian Slowking in Pokémon GO.

How to Evolve Galarian Slowpoke into Galarian Slowbro

The one evolution available at the debut of Galarian Slowpoke will be Galarian Slowbro. Almost all evolutions in Pokémon GO utilize the individual species’ candy. This is true here as well, but there’s another step. Looking at all of your newly caught Galarian Slowpoke you will probably see the notice to adventure together to evolve. For this species that means you need to catch certain types of Pokémon with it set as your buddy.

To evolve Galarian Slowpoke into Galarian Slowbro you need to first make the desired Pokémon your buddy. Tap the buddy in the bottom left to open the menu, scroll to the bottom and choose to swap buddies. Pick the Galarian Slowpoke you eventually want to evolve. Now all you need to do is catch 30 Poison-type Pokémon while it is still your buddy. Once you catch them you can evolve it into Galarian Slowbro at any time by spending 50 Candy, whether the Slowpoke is still your buddy or not. But what if you want to go the other way with your Slowpoke evolution?

How to Evolve Galarian Slowpoke into Galarian Slowking

Galarian Slowking won’t be available in Pokémon GO for a little while longer, so currently you cannot evolve Galarian Slowpoke into Galarian Slowking. However, thanks to some code exploration by the community it seems like we already know the adventure together requirement. If you want to evolve into Slowking rather than Slowbro you’ll just have to catch 30 Psychic-type Pokémon instead of Dark type. Everything else above applies, including making Galarian Slowpoke your buddy before catching the Psychic-type Pokémon. However, you’ll need to wait until Galarian Slowking is officially added to the game, or you’ll just be wasting your time. The game won’t keep track until they are actually added, so be patient for now and be ready when they are introduced.

And that’s how to evolve Galarian Slowpoke into Galarian Slowbro and Galarian Slowking in Pokémon GO.