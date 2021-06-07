Pokémon GO – Abra Spotlight Hour Guide, Can Abra be Shiny

It’s almost time for Abra Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO and there’s a lot you will want to know before it all begins. The event only lasts for an hour, so you should prepare ahead of time and be ready once it hits. But to do that you need to know everything there is to know about the event. Can Abra be Shiny? When does it start? What’s the bonus? We explore all of this and more in our Abra Spotlight Hour guide for Pokémon GO in June 2021.

Abra Spotlight Hour Guide

In this guide we break down all the most important parts of Abra Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO, starting with when you should be ready to participate.

When is Abra Spotlight Hour

All Spotlight Hour events take place on Tuesday from 6pm to 7pm in your local time zone, see the full schedule here. For Abra that will mean players should be ready on Tuesday, June 8th. All of the event bonuses will start and end at these times, so be prepared to catch a ton of Abra and take advantage of the other bonus available during the event.

What is the Abra Spotlight Hour Bonus

The first and most major bonus of Abra Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO for June 2021 is the massively increased spawn rate of the featured Pokémon. For one hour pretty much every wild spawn will be Abra. Along with this comes double Catch Candy for any species. Whether you’re hunting for Shiny Abra or taking part in some raids, when you catch a Pokémon you’ll get double the usual Candy amount. With a Pinap Berry that makes for 4x the usual amount. If you need some raid Pokémon Candy, including the Legendary Regi trio, you should focus on them whenever you aren’t catching more Abra in the wild.

Can Abra be Shiny, How to Catch Shiny Abra

And you’ll want to catch, or at least check all of them. Shiny Abra will be available for the Spotlight Hour event in June 2021. However, keep in mind that the shiny rate isn’t boosted like it is during Community Day. So with just one hour to find one you will want to be quick. The key is to just encounter as many as you can as fast as possible. If it’s not Shiny Abra and you don’t need to catch them for other reasons then just back out.

You can also try to quick catch them by tapping, dragging, and holding the Berry button then throwing the ball with your other hand. Let go and tap out of the menu to see the back button available at the top left. Using this and focusing on only catching what you have to will give you many more chances at a Shiny Abra encounter.

And that’s our Abra Spotlight Hour guide for Pokémon GO in June 2021.