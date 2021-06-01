While Pokémon GO features a lot of various events throughout the month, some are weekly such as the Spotlight Hour. This comes every Tuesday of the week and offers players a chance to catch a ton of the featured Pokémon. There’s also a special bonus, which sometimes offers some really great benefits overall if you know what to watch for. And of course, there are potentially chances at a new Shiny Pokémon. To help you figure out which to enjoy completely and which to skip, here’s our Spotlight Hour schedule for June 2021 in Pokémon GO.
Spotlight Hour Schedule for June 2021
Below are all of the dates for this month’s Spotlight Hour events in June 2021. Thanks to how the calendar works out this month there will be five in total, with a few good shiny chances and some nice bonuses. See them all below, and for previous months you can check here.
June 1st – 6pm to 7pm Local Time
Featured Pokémon: Dwebble
Special Bonus: 2x Catch XP
Can Dwebble be shiny – Yes
June 8th – 6pm to 7pm Local Time
Featured Pokémon: Abra
Special Bonus: 2x Catch Candy
Can Abra be shiny – Yes
June 15th – 6pm to 7pm Local Time
Featured Pokémon: Slowpoke
Special Bonus: 2x Transfer Candy
Can Slowpoke be shiny – Yes
June 22nd – 6pm to 7pm Local Time
Featured Pokémon: Swinub
Special Bonus: 2x Evolution XP
Can Swinub be shiny – Yes
June 29th – 6pm to 7pm Local Time
Featured Pokémon: Aipom
Special Bonus: 2x Catch Stardust
Can Aipom be shiny – Yes
So that’s five weeks of events and five chances at shiny Pokémon along with great bonuses to enjoy while you hunt them down. Watch for individual guides for some of these, but keep checking this list of the Spotlight Hour schedule for June 2021 in Pokémon GO whenever you need to.