Pokemon GO: All Air Adventures Field Research Tasks & Rewards

Starting on May 3rd, 2022 at 10:00 am and running until May 8th, 2022 at 8:00 pm local time, you’ll have the chance to take advantage of some pretty cool Pokemon GO events. Teaming up once again with Pokemon Air Adventures, you’ll be able to find all sorts of new Pokemon, take part in new Mega Raids for Legendary Pokemon, and so much more.

But, what does this all entail, and is it worth your time and effort to log in and go outside? Let’s take a look at all of the new features coming our way in the next few days, and go into some details about all of the new and exciting Pokemon content that will soon be flooding our mobile devices!

Pokemon GO – Air Adventures Field Research Tasks & Rewards

As you are making your way out into the world, you’re going to come across some expanded spawn rates for certain Pokemon, including:

Flying Pikachu

Jigglypuff

Meowth

Psyduck

Doduo

Magikarp

Wingull

Swablu

Drifloon

Charizard

Mantine

And, for all of you Shiny Hunters out there, don’t fret! You’ll be able to get your hands on any of these Pokemon as a Shiny, as well! While the chances for a Shiny are sometimes slim, the fact that these Pokemon will have expanded spawn rates makes the task a little easier to manage.

Timed Research Event

You’ll need to be on your A-Game if you’re looking to help out with the Timed Research Event, which tasks you with finding and capturing Pikachu and Flying-type Pokemon that are available through the event!

Once you complete this task, you’ll get 50x Latias Mega Energy, 50x Latios Mega Energy, 3,000XP, and an extra encounter with Flying Pikachu! The chance to get your hands on another flying Pikachu never hurts, and this one may have an extra chance of being Shiny, as well!

Raids During The Event

You’ll be able to take on a few different types of Raids during this event, with the Mega Raids being the star of the show this time around:

Three Star Raids

Charizard

Lapras

Togekiss

Mega Raids

Mega Latias

Mega Latios

All Pokemon on this list are available to catch as a Shiny, except for Togekiss. Make sure that you’re partaking in as many raids as possible to get your hands on the Pokemon of your dreams!

Special Eggs

In the world of Pokemon GO, you’ll be able to exercise for a bit and get your hands on some new Pokemon, as long as you have an Egg and Incubator. You’ll be able to hatch any of these four different Pokemon during the event:

Togepi

Mantyke

Emolga

Noibat

You’ll also get a special bonus of 1/2 Egg Hatch Distance when you place a Pokemon Egg in an Incubator during this event! Get out there and exercise to help complete your Pokedex!

Field Research Tasks

You’ll be able to come across an expanded number of spawns during Field Research tasks, with these four Pokemon having the extra boost:

Flying Pikachu

Doduo

Swablu

Emolga

You’ll also get exclusive Stickers from opening gifts and spinning Pokestops if you happen to have a ticket for the Live Air Adventure Event that is happening on May 7th and May 8th.

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.