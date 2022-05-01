Pokemon GO: Mega Latias/Latios Counters and Weaknesses

Find out your best chance to survive the onslaught of two Mega Evolved Legendary Pokemon!

May 1st, 2022 by Shaun Cichacki

Mega-Latios-Latias-Pokemon-Go

Pokemon GO continues to bring the heat, and this time around, they’re bringing not only two new legendary Pokemon to the game but legendary Pokemon that can Mega Evolve. That’s right, Latios and Latias in their Mega Evolution form are making their way to Pokemon GO from May 3rd, 2022 at 10:00 am until May 8th, 2022 at 8:00 pm local time, you’ll be able to take on these Pokemon in the Mega Raids.

But, if you’re looking to not only defeat them but also capture them, what do you need to bring to the table? What is going to be your best bet to defeat these two Pokemon? Let’s dive into the details, and give you some great ideas on what you’ll need to to do bring home not only a victory but also a new Legendary as well!

Pokemon GO – Mega Latias/Latios Counters and Weaknesses

Pokemon-GO-Air-Adventures-min

While the two Dragon/Physic type Pokemon look slick as a pair, they also share the same typing, making the strategy needed to fight one viable for the other, as well! Since they share these two typings, there is a pretty large list of weaknesses that they share, as well:

  • Bug
  • Dragon
  • Dark
  • Fairy
  • Ghost
  • Ice

Ideally, you’ll want to bring someone along that is strong in one or more of these fields, as you’ll be able to deal 160% Damage when using any of the attack types listed above. However, the pair of Legendary Pokemon are quite resistant to these types of moves, only taking 63% Damage when these are used:

  • Fighting
  • Fire
  • Electric
  • Grass
  • Psychic
  • Water
Thankfully, with their large list of weaknesses, you’ll be able to come up with some great Counters for when you face them, so make sure you bring along any of the Pokemon included in this list:

  • Mega Houndoom -Snarl and Foul Play
  • Mega Gengar – Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball
  • Mega Charizard X or Y – Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw
  • Mega Gyarados – Bite and Crunch
  • Mega Abomasnow – Powder Snow and Weather Ball
  • Salamence – Dragon Tail and Draco Metor
  • Chandelure – Hex and Shadow Ball
  • Haxorus – Dragon Tail and Dragon Claw
  • Weavile – Snarl and Foul Play

Bringing any of the Pokemon on that list will almost guarantee a victory, and making sure that you’re prepared with all of the items that you’ll need to survive will also help ensure a victory. Once you capture yourself a Latias or Latios, you’ll find yourself with some great Pokemon with great stats, as well as a Special Attack during the Raid Events.

Latias

  • Max CP: 3,510
  • Attack: 228
  • Defense: 246
  • Stamina: 190
  • Special Move: Mist Ball

Latios

  • Max CP: 3,812
  • Attack: 268
  • Defense: 212
  • Stamina: 190
  • Special Move: Luster Purge

Thankfully, for those that are hunting for as many Shiny Pokemon as possible, there is a chance that you’ll come across a Shiny Latias or Latios, so make sure that you have as many items as possible for these raids! Gotta catch ’em all, especially if they’re shiny!

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.

