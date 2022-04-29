Pokemon GO May Community Day: Featured Attack, Special Research & Bonuses

With May on its way, we are excited to see that Pokemon GO is bringing a hefty May Community Day is coming soon. Much like the previous Stufful Community Day, you’ll see special attacks, bonuses, shiny Pokemon, and more waiting for you. Here is everything that is currently known about the May Community Day event.

May Community Day Schedule

The May Community Day event will take place on May 21st, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. local time. While there are only a few hours to enjoy this event, you’ll be able to complete everything it has to offer and still have time to continue on your Pokemon hunting adventures. With this particular Community Day, you’ll be on the search for the illusive Alolan Geodude.

Can Alolan Geodude Be Shiny?

Yes! If you are lucky enough during this event, you may come across a Shiny Alolan Geodude, which is news that will make any of the Shiny Hunters in the game as happy as a Cloyster! With the Community Day events, these Pokemon appear much more frequently, increasing the odds of coming across one that is shiny.

May Community Day Even Bonuses and Bundles

Thankfully, after you’ve caught your Alolan Geodude, there are still plenty of things happening during this event, such as:

3x Stardust for catching Pokemon

2x chance to receive Geodude XL candy from catching Alolan Geodude

Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours

One additional special trade can be made during the event, and up to two hours afterward for a maximum of two for the day

2x Candy for catching Pokemon

Incense activated during the event will last for three hours

Taking Snapshots during the Community Day for a surprise

Trades made during the event and up to two hours afterward will require 50% less Stardust

And, if you are playing in a group, you’ll also unlock additional bonuses:

If enough Pokemon are caught with help from a single Lure Module, the 3x Catch Stardust bonus for Trainers near the Lured Pokestop will become a 4x bonus for 30 minutes

So there are plenty of different things going on during this event to keep players hooked! Thankfully, for players that don’t want to put money into the game, you’ll also be able to claim 30 Ultra Balls from the shop for the low cost of free!

May Community Day Special Research Story

You’ll also be able to take on a new Special Research Story: A Rocky Road for the cost of $1.00USD, where you’ll be able to access the exclusive research event! These do come along with every Community Event, so you’ll be able to try something new every month. In a new turn of events, you’ll also be able to gift a ticket to a friend, so they’ll be able to come along with you on this journey!

Alolan Geodude Exclusive Attack

Finally, if you’ve done everything correctly, and evolved Alolan Geodude into Alolan Golem during this event, or up to two hours afterward, you’ll get an exclusive attack called Fast Attack Rollout. You’ll be able to generate energy quickly with this powerful attack, which has 4 Power during Trainer Battles, and 14 During Gym Battles and Raids. It’s speed is what makes this attack devastating, and it will be its first time in the game!

And that’s what we know about the new May Community Day event! Make sure that you tune in on May 21st, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. local time to partake in this event, and get your hands on the exclusives that you don’t want to miss out on!

Pokemon GO is available now on all mobile devices.