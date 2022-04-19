Pokemon GO: How to Catch Shiny Cherubi

The newest shiny Pokemon in Pokemon GO is Cherubi. Cherubi is a Grass-Type Pokemon that can evolve into Cherrim. With the new Sustainability Week coming up, there are many ways to catch yourself a shiny Cherubi in Pokemon GO. Here’s how to do it.

Can Cherubi Be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

Yes, Cherubi can be shiny in Pokemon GO. Starting with the Sustainability Week event in Pokemon GO, Cherubi has debuted as the newest shiny Pokemon. There are, of course, plenty of other shiny Pokemon to catch during the event but now is the best time to catch yourself a shiny Cherubi.

How to Catch a Shiny Cherubi in Pokemon GO

As mentioned previously, there are plenty of ways to catch yourself a shiny Cherubi during Sustainability Week in Pokemon GO. The first way to encounter a shiny Cherubi is through Field Research. Another research way is to complete the Timed Research. The Timed Research available for one day during Sustainability Week will have you walking 5 km. Each 1 km you walk, you’ll have a chance to encounter a shiny Cherubi. Plus, after walking 5 km, Niantic will plant a tree.

With each new event comes new frequent spawns in the wild. Cherubi is one of these frequent spawns, so you can stumble upon a shiny Cherubi just by catching Pokemon in the wild. You can use a regular Lure to increase your odds of catching a shiny Cherubi, or you can get and use the new Mossy Lure Module. You’ll be able to catch a host of other Pokemon specific to the Mossy Lure Module as well as a shiny Cherubi.

The last way in which you can get yourself a shiny Cherubi is by getting a 7 km Egg. The 7 km Eggs during Sustainability Week can earn you Alolan Diglett, Larvitar, Cherubi, or Oranguru. As you can see, there is a chance that you can get a shiny Cherubi through a 7 km Egg.

And that is all the ways in which you can get yourself a shiny Cherubi in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO is available now on all mobile devices.