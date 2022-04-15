Pokemon GO: How to Catch Lopunny and Can It Be Shiny?

The Spring into Spring Event in Pokemon GO is underway as trainers try to catch all the new flower crown Pokemon in the game from now until Monday, April 18. Players will be able to get their own Flower-Crown Lopunny during the event. This Normal-Type Pokemon is strong against Ghost-Types and weak against Fighting-Types with the ability to mega evolve. Here is how to catch Lopunny and we will answer whether you can get a shiny one.

How to Catch Lopunny and Can It Be Shiny?

The only way to get a Flower-Crowned Lopunny in Pokemon GO is through finding a Flower-Crowned Buneary. There are currently no prize encounters with the Flower-Crowned Lopunny in the Spring into Spring Special Event.

To get a Flower-Crowned Buneary, players in Pokemon GO will either need to find a rare one the wild or they will need to complete a Field Research Task of catching five Exeggcutes to get a random encounter with the Flower-Crowned Buneary.

Buneary is not a sure-fire Pokemon to get an encounter with after finishing this task, though. So if you do not get the encounter, you will need to find the Pokemon in the wild.

Once you have caught your Buneary, you can evolve it into Lopunny by using 50 candies.

Can Buneary Be Shiny?

Though it is a small chance, yes. Your wild encounter Flower-Crown Buneary has the chance to be shiny.

When looking for a Flower-Crown Buneary, you can use an Incense or a Lure Module to attract more Pokemon for more encounters. With more encounters, you will have a higher chance of encountering the Flower-Crown Buneary that you can evolve into your new Flower-Crown Lopunny.

Once the encounter finally appears, be sure to use either a Razz Berry or a Golden Razz Berry to increase your odds of catching the event Pokemon. You can also get more Buneary candies to evolve yours into a Lopunny through using Pinap or Silver Pinap Berries during your extra encounters with more Bunearies.

Other Flower-Crowned Pokemon in the Spring into Spring Event include:

Pikachu

Raichu

Eevee

Vaporeon

Jolteon

Flareon

Espeon

Umbreon

Leafeon

Glaceon

Sylveon

Pichu

Togepi

Togetic

Togekiss

Happiny

Chansey

Blissey

Pokemon GO is available now on all mobile devices.

- This article was updated on April 15th, 2022