Pokemon GO: Spring into Spring Event Research and Rewards

This season’s Spring Into Spring event is here in Pokemon GO and with it, so much new research and rewards. There are, of course, bonuses to enjoy as well as some brand new debut Pokemon. All of this and more will be covered in this Spring Into Spring Pokemon GO guide.

Spring Into Spring Pokemon GO Schedule

The Spring Into Spring event is underway in Pokemon GO and it will end on Monday, April 18, at 8:00 p.m. local time. That means that you have less than a week to enjoy the rewards of the Spring Into Spring event.

Spring Into Spring Debut Pokemon

There are brand new Pokemon debuting in Pokemon GO for the first time with Spring Into Spring. The debut Pokemon are Togetic, Lopunny, and Togekiss. Togetic, as well as Lopunny, can be shiny. You’ll also be able to collect flower crown Pokemon for a limited time during this event.

Spring Into Spring Field Research and Rewards

On top of all of these Pokemon having the Flower Crown, they can also all be shiny. The following is the Field Research and rewards for Spring Into Spring:

Hatch an Egg – Flower Crown Pikachu and Flower Crown Eevee encounter

Hatch 2 Eggs – Flower Crown Buneary encounter

Hatch 4 Eggs – Flower Crown Chansey encounter

Spring Into Spring Bonuses

There are active bonuses for Spring Into Spring that will encourage you to get outside and enjoy the splendor of the season. Here are the bonuses for Spring Into Spring in Pokemon GO:

2x Hatch Candy

1/2 Hatch Distance

2x Lucky Egg Duration

Shadow Whismur and Shadow Exeggcute in Team GO Rocket Grunt parties

Spring Into Spring 2km Eggs

Lastly, in the spirit of Easter, there are new 2km Eggs with some dazzling Pokemon. An asterisk means that it can be shiny. Here they are:

Exeggcute*

Flower Crown Pichu*

Igglybuff*

Flower Crown Togepi*

Azurill*

Chingling

Flower Crown Happiny*

Munchlax

Riolu*

There are also other event-specific things to do right now in Pokemon GO. For instance, there is the Spring Into Spring Collection Challenge and the Egg-Citing Spring Surprise Limited Research. Both of these events have opportunities to catch rare Pokemon and have a good time in the process. There is also An Ula’ula Adventure Special Research and the new Tapu Bulu in the Five-Star Raid. There is so much to do in Pokemon GO right now. For more, check out our Pokemon GO guides.

Pokemon GO is available now on all mobile devices.