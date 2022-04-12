Pokemon GO: An Ula’ula Adventure Special Research Tasks & Rewards

The third island from Season of Alola is here in Pokemon GO and it is called Ula’ula. Launching with the Spring into Spring event, An Ula’ula Adventure Special Research is also coming to Trainers everywhere for free. By logging into Pokemon GO, you’ll have access to this new Special Research adventure. Also, Tapu Bulu has arrived in the Five-Star Raid position, so look out for that. Here is everything you need to know about An Ula’ula Adventure Special Research in Pokemon GO.

Ula’ula Adventure Special Research

Like every island adventure before it like the Akala Adventure, there are four phrases to this Special Research with each one giving better and better rewards. Here are all the phases, their tasks, and their rewards for An Ula’ula Adventure Special Research.

An Ula’ula Advenutre Phase 1

Catch 10 Pokemon – 10x PokeBalls

– 10x PokeBalls Complete 3 Field Research Tasks – 5x Pinap Berry

– 5x Pinap Berry Earn 5 Hearts with your Buddy – 8x Razz Berry

Completing the first phase of An Ula’ula Adventure Special Research will reward you with an encounter with Weepinbell, Formantis, 500 XP, and 500 Stardust.

An Ula’ula Advenutre Phase 2

Take 3 Snapshots of Wild Pokemon – Oddish

– Oddish Use 7 Berries to Help Catch Pokemon – Seedot

– Seedot Catch 5 Pokemon with Weather Boost – Sunkern

Completing the second phase of An Ula’ula Adventure Special Research will reward you with 1 Charged TM, 500 XP, and 500 Stardust.

An Ula’ula Advenutre Phase 3

Walk 2 km – Geodude (Alola)

– Geodude (Alola) Complete 5 Field Research Tasks – 15x PokeBall

– 15x PokeBall Catch 5 Different Species of Pokemon – Sandshrew (Alola)

Completing the third phase of An Ula’ula Adventure Special Research will reward you with 1 Premium Battle Pass, 1,000 XP, and 1,000 Stardust.

An Ula’ula Advenutre Phase 4

Send 5 Gifts to Friends – 10x Great Ball

– 10x Great Ball Catch 15 Pokémon – 7x Pinap Berry

– 7x Pinap Berry Win a Raid – Vulpix (Alola)

Completing the fourth and final phase of An Ula’ula Adventure Special Research will reward you with 15 Ultra Balls, 8,000 XP, and 3,000 Stardust. Though you won’t have direct access to Tapu Bulu through An Ula’Ula Adventure, you can still take it down with your new raid passes. Also, take some time to check out the Bunnelby Spotlight Hour later today as well.

Pokemon GO is available now on all mobile devices.