Can Bunnelby Be Shiny? Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour Guide

The next Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO is Bunnelby. It is only fitting considering that this weekend is Easter. That said, can Bunnelby be shiny and what are the bonuses for the Spotlight Hour? All of this and more will be answered here in this Bunnelby Spotlight Hour guide.

Bunnelby Spotlight Hour Schedule

Just like all Spotlight Hours, the Bunnelby Spotlight Hour will take place on Tuesday, April 12, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time. During this time, Bunnelby will have an increased discovery rate in the wild. At this time, catching a shiny Bunnelby won’t necessarily be increased, but there are more opportunities to find one considering the sheer amount of Bunnelby you’ll be able to catch.

Can Bunnelby Be Shiny?

Yes, Bunnelby can be shiny in Pokemon GO. Whether you are a shiny hunter or just like cool-looking Pokemon, shiny Bunnelby is one that you can collect during the Bunnelby Spotlight Hour. Diggersby, Bunnelby’s evolution, can also be shiny in Pokemon GO.

The shiny Bunnelby looks very similar to the regular version. In order to tell it apart and know that you have encountered a shiny Bunnelby, look at the ears. The regular Bunnelby has brown-tipped ears and the shiny version has white-tipped ears.

Bunnelby Spotlight Hour Bonuses

Every Spotlight Hour has a special bonus that is active for the entire hour. During the Bunnelby Spotlight Hour, the active bonus is 2x Evolution XP. This is great news if you are wanting to evolve any type of Pokemon you own, like a Mudkip for example. The bonus stays active for the entire hour and applies to all Pokemon evolutions, not just Bunnelby ones.

Next Spotlight Hour Pokemon

The next Spotlight Hour Pokemon will be Oddish. We won’t give away if it can be shiny or what the Spotlight Hour bonuses are just yet. Tune in next week to find out. In the meantime, catch as many Bunnelby as you can. In order to capitalize on the Spotlight Hour, be sure to utilize Incense and clear out your Pokemon storage to make room.

Keep an eye out for An Ula’ula Adventure coming up quickly and enjoy the egg-themed Spring Surprise event. And for everything else concerning Pokemon GO, make sure to check out our Pokemon GO guides. We cover everything from shiny Pokemon to new events and everything in between. Good luck out there Trainers!

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.