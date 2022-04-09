Pokemon GO Mudkip Community Day: Bonuses, Shiny Rates, Research, and More

There is a brand new Mudkip Community Day to get excited about in Pokemon GO. Community Days in the past have been amazing opportunities for shiny hunters to collect some essential shiny Pokemon as well as celebrate the star Pokemon. The Pokemon for this Community Day is Mudkip who is the fan-favorite Water-type starter Pokemon in Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire. Here is everything you need to know about the Mudkip Community Day in Pokemon GO.

Mudkip Community Day Schedule

The Mudkip Community Day is kicking off on Sunday, April 1o, at 2:00 p.m. local time and will last until 5:00 p.m. local time. That means that you only have three hours to soak in everything the Mudkip Community Day has to offer. Our advice is to split the day up by the hour. If you are looking to hunt for shinies, use Incense for an hour or two to grab as many Mudkip as you can. After that, check out the Special Research Story.

Can Mudkip Be Shiny?

Yes, Mudkip can be shiny in Pokemon GO. Not only that, the whole Mudkip family can be shiny in Pokemon GO. That means that Mudkip, Marshtomp, and Swampert are all shiny in Pokemon GO. And, to sweeten the deal even more, the entire shiny Mudkip family will have higher spawn rates during the entire Mudkip Community Day.

Mudkip Community Day Event Bonuses

There are tons of great bonuses to capitalize on during Mudkip Community Day. The active bonuses for the event are as follows:

Increased Spawns

3x Catch XP

3-Hour Incense

3-Hour Lures

Along with that, there is a one-time-purchase Community Day Box that costs 850 PokeCoins that will grant you 15 Ultra Balls, 15 Pinap Berries, 1 Elite Fast TM, and 1 Remote Raid Pass. And finally, make sure to snag the 30 free Ultra Balls at the shop.

Mudkip Community Day Special Research Story

What would a Community Day be without its very own Special Research Story? For USD$0.99, you’ll be able to experience the “Mudkip Community Day Classic” Special Research Story. This Special Research Story is completely optional and isn’t a necessary purchase to enjoy everything else the event has to offer. However, for one dollar, it will offer a lot of extra fun and added perks to celebrate Mudkip.

Swampert Exclusive Attack

Finally, to close out everything offered during Mudkip Community Day, you can evolve any Marshtomp into a Swampert that knows the Hydro Cannon Charged Attack. This exclusive attack is only available for Swampert to learn during the event and up to two hours after it ends. Hydro Cannon has 80 power in Trainer Battles and 90 power in Gyms and Raids. Remember that you cannot use non-elite TMs to learn Exclusive Moves.

And that is everything you need to know about Mudkip Community Day in Pokemon GO. Lastly, you can take up to five AR photos during the event and get photobombed by Mudkip itself. Have fun during the event and stay safe!

Pokemon GO is available now on all mobile devices.