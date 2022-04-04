Pokemon GO: How to Catch Therian Forme Thundurus and Can It Be Shiny?

One of the best Pokemon ever is coming back to Pokemon GO and it is Therian Forme Thundurus. Therian Forme Thundurus is an Electric- and Flying-Type Pokemon that is extremely strong and good against some of the hardest Team Go Rocket Pokemon that Giovanni has. The hard part is catching one for yourself. Here is everything you need to know about Therian Forme Thundurus in Pokemon GO.

Therian Forme Thundurus Raid Schedule

Therian Forme Thundurus is coming back to Pokemon Go through the Five-Star Raid spot. It will be available to fight and catch starting April 5 at 10:00 a.m. until April 12 at 10:00 a.m. local time. You will only be able to fight and catch Therian Forme Thundurus for a week until it is gone for an undetermined time again. So, get in there and catch Therian Forme Thundurus.

Can Therian Forme Thundurus Be Shiny?

Yes, Therian Forme Thundurus can be shiny. For the first time ever, Therian Forme Thundurus can be shiny in Pokemon GO. This is the icing on the cake for this Pokemon considering how rare and cool it already is. The shiny version changes the sky blue skin to the muted blue of its claws and changes the blue claw color to a grape purple.

For an extra chance to catch Therian Forme Thundurus, try catching it during the Raid Hour on Wednesday from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time. During this time, Therian Forme Thundurus will have an increased chance to be shiny and added attempts to fight it will be available.

Therian Forme Thundurus Weaknesses and Counters

Since Therian Forme Thundurus can only be caught in the Five-Star Raid, you’ll need to know its weaknesses and counters to defeat it and catch it. Therian Forme Thundurus is weak to Rock- and Ice-Type attacks. With that in mind, here are some of the counter Pokemon you might want to take into battle:

Pokemon Fast Attack Charged Attack Abomasnow Powder Snow Weather Ball Ice Mamoswine Powder Snow Avalanche Rampardos Smack Down Rock Slide

With Therian Forme Thundurus, you could easily take down Cliff, Sierra, or Arlo to get a Salandit of your own. Whether you need help with Team GO Rocket or you just want to stay in the know with everything happening in Pokemon GO, check out our Pokemon GO guides. Good luck out there Trainers and, as always, happy hunting!

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.