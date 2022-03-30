How to Beat Giovanni in Pokemon GO (April 2022)

Here is how to find and defeat Giovanni in Pokemon GO.

March 29th, 2022 by Noah Nelson

How-to-Beat-Giovanni-in-Pokemon-GO-April-2022

Giovanni is back in Pokemon GO and this time he is tougher than ever. Giovanni is the final boss of the Team GO Rocket clan in Pokemon GO which means he is the hardest to take down. As always, Giovanni will challenge you to a three vs. three Pokemon battle. If you succeed, you will have the chance to catch a Shadow Lugia. Here is how to find and beat Giovanni in Pokemon GO in April 2022.

How to Find Giovanni in Pokemon GO April 2022

Finding and encountering Giovanni is still as difficult as ever. If you want to take down the boss, you’ll need to defeat his three lackeys first: Arlo, Sierra, and Cliff. But, before taking them out, you’ll need to take down three Team GO Rocket Grunts. With six Team GO Rocket members defeated, you now need to complete Team GO Rocket Research to get a Super Rocket Radar. With this, you’ll be able to scan PokeStops for Giovanni.

Now that you have finally found Giovanni in Pokemon GO, you’ll need to be prepared for the fight. Luckily, nothing is switching up in April 2022 Giovanni’s arsenal. For the first round, you’ll fight Persian. The second round is a mixed bag and can be either Kingler, Nidoking, or Rhyperior. Lastly, you’ll face Shadow Lugia. Here are all of their counters and weaknesses.

Best Persian Counters

Giovanni will start with Persian like always. Persian is a Normal-type Pokemon, meaning that it is weak against Fighting-type Pokemon and strong against Ghost-type Pokemon. Here is what you should take to the fight:

Pokemon Fast Attack Charged Attack
Lucario Counter Power-Up Punch
Melmetal Thunder Shock Thunderbolt
Machamp Counter Cross Chop
Rhyperior Mud Slap Stone Edge
Tyranitar Smack Down Crunch
Hariyama Counter Dynamic Punch

Best Kingler Counters

The second round could be against Kingler who is a Water-type Pokemon. Electric-type and Grass-type Pokemon are your best bets for this fight.

Pokemon Fast Attack Charged Attack
Zapdos Thunder Shock Thunderbolt
Zarude Vine Whip Power Whip
Raikou Volt Switch Wild Charge
Torterra Razor Leaf Frenzy Plant
Magnezone Spark Wild Charge
Roserade Razor Leaf Solar Beam

Best Nidoking Counters

Nidoking is a possibility in the second round against Giovanni in April 2022. Nidoking is a Ground- and Poison-type Pokemon which makes it weak against Ground-, Ice-, Psychic-, and Water-type Pokemon.

Pokemon Fast Attack Charged Attack
Mewtwo Confusion Psystrike
Hoopa Confusion Psychic
Kyogre Waterfall Surf
Empoleon Waterfall Hydro Cannon
Excadrill Mud Shot Drill Run
Garchomp Mud Shot Earth Power

Best Rhyperior Counters

Rhyperior is very similar to Nidoking in that it is a Ground- and Poison-type Pokemon GO. That means that it is weak to the same attack types as Nidoking, so bring the following Pokemon to the fight:

Pokemon Fast Attack Charged Attack
Kyogre Waterfall Surf
Empoleon Waterfall Hydro Cannon
Zarude Vine Whip Power Whip
Swampert Mud Shot Hydro Cannon
Torterra Razor Leaf Frenzy Plant
Roserade Razor Leaf Solar Beam

Best Shadow Lugia Counters

The last round will be against Shadow Lugia. Shadow Lugia is a Psychic-type and Flying-type Pokemon which means it is weak to Dark-, Electric-, Ghost-, Ice-, and Rock-type Pokemon. Here are the best counter Pokemon for the fight:

Pokemon Fast Attack Charged Attack
Yveltal Snarl Dark Pulse
Weaville Snarl Avalanche
Tyranitar Smack Down Crunch
Zacian Snarl Wild Charge
Magnezone Thunder Shock Wild Charge
Melmetal Thunder Shock Rock Slide

And that is everything you need to know in order to defeat Giovanni in April 2022 Pokemon GO. Hopefully, through the long and grueling process, you can snag yourself a Shadow Lugia. If not, you can always take on Tapu Lele or Mega Charizard Y. You might even get a shiny one. Check out our Pokemon GO guides for more.

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.

More on Attack of the Fanboy :

MORE Pokemon Go
Pokemon Go Star Piece Stardust
Pokemon GO: How to See Pokemon Level and CP
Pokemon Go Season of Alola Rockruff
Pokemon GO: Lush Jungle Field and Timed Research Tasks and Rewards
Special Research and Rewards in Pokemon GO Lush Jungle Akala
Pokemon GO: An Akala Adventure Special Research Tasks & Rewards
How to Catch a Shiny Cottonee
Pokemon GO: How to Catch Cottonee and Can It Be Shiny?
Trending on AOTF
Radahn elden ring
Elden Ring’s Radahn Nerf Should Be Undone According to Some Players
Kirby and the Forgotten Land Review
Kirby and the Forgotten Land Review
Lost Ark
Lost Ark Could Come to Consoles if Players Want It Enough
GTA Official Screenshot
Nobody Wants GTA+ Subscription According to Fan Poll