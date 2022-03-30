How to Beat Giovanni in Pokemon GO (April 2022)

Giovanni is back in Pokemon GO and this time he is tougher than ever. Giovanni is the final boss of the Team GO Rocket clan in Pokemon GO which means he is the hardest to take down. As always, Giovanni will challenge you to a three vs. three Pokemon battle. If you succeed, you will have the chance to catch a Shadow Lugia. Here is how to find and beat Giovanni in Pokemon GO in April 2022.

How to Find Giovanni in Pokemon GO April 2022

Finding and encountering Giovanni is still as difficult as ever. If you want to take down the boss, you’ll need to defeat his three lackeys first: Arlo, Sierra, and Cliff. But, before taking them out, you’ll need to take down three Team GO Rocket Grunts. With six Team GO Rocket members defeated, you now need to complete Team GO Rocket Research to get a Super Rocket Radar. With this, you’ll be able to scan PokeStops for Giovanni.

Now that you have finally found Giovanni in Pokemon GO, you’ll need to be prepared for the fight. Luckily, nothing is switching up in April 2022 Giovanni’s arsenal. For the first round, you’ll fight Persian. The second round is a mixed bag and can be either Kingler, Nidoking, or Rhyperior. Lastly, you’ll face Shadow Lugia. Here are all of their counters and weaknesses.

Best Persian Counters

Giovanni will start with Persian like always. Persian is a Normal-type Pokemon, meaning that it is weak against Fighting-type Pokemon and strong against Ghost-type Pokemon. Here is what you should take to the fight:

Pokemon Fast Attack Charged Attack Lucario Counter Power-Up Punch Melmetal Thunder Shock Thunderbolt Machamp Counter Cross Chop Rhyperior Mud Slap Stone Edge Tyranitar Smack Down Crunch Hariyama Counter Dynamic Punch

Best Kingler Counters

The second round could be against Kingler who is a Water-type Pokemon. Electric-type and Grass-type Pokemon are your best bets for this fight.

Pokemon Fast Attack Charged Attack Zapdos Thunder Shock Thunderbolt Zarude Vine Whip Power Whip Raikou Volt Switch Wild Charge Torterra Razor Leaf Frenzy Plant Magnezone Spark Wild Charge Roserade Razor Leaf Solar Beam

Best Nidoking Counters

Nidoking is a possibility in the second round against Giovanni in April 2022. Nidoking is a Ground- and Poison-type Pokemon which makes it weak against Ground-, Ice-, Psychic-, and Water-type Pokemon.

Pokemon Fast Attack Charged Attack Mewtwo Confusion Psystrike Hoopa Confusion Psychic Kyogre Waterfall Surf Empoleon Waterfall Hydro Cannon Excadrill Mud Shot Drill Run Garchomp Mud Shot Earth Power

Best Rhyperior Counters

Rhyperior is very similar to Nidoking in that it is a Ground- and Poison-type Pokemon GO. That means that it is weak to the same attack types as Nidoking, so bring the following Pokemon to the fight:

Pokemon Fast Attack Charged Attack Kyogre Waterfall Surf Empoleon Waterfall Hydro Cannon Zarude Vine Whip Power Whip Swampert Mud Shot Hydro Cannon Torterra Razor Leaf Frenzy Plant Roserade Razor Leaf Solar Beam

Best Shadow Lugia Counters

The last round will be against Shadow Lugia. Shadow Lugia is a Psychic-type and Flying-type Pokemon which means it is weak to Dark-, Electric-, Ghost-, Ice-, and Rock-type Pokemon. Here are the best counter Pokemon for the fight:

Pokemon Fast Attack Charged Attack Yveltal Snarl Dark Pulse Weaville Snarl Avalanche Tyranitar Smack Down Crunch Zacian Snarl Wild Charge Magnezone Thunder Shock Wild Charge Melmetal Thunder Shock Rock Slide

And that is everything you need to know in order to defeat Giovanni in April 2022 Pokemon GO. Hopefully, through the long and grueling process, you can snag yourself a Shadow Lugia. If not, you can always take on Tapu Lele or Mega Charizard Y. You might even get a shiny one. Check out our Pokemon GO guides for more.

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.