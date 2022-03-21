Pokemon GO: How to Catch Mega Charizard Y and Can It Be Shiny?

The new Lush Jungle event is almost here in Pokemon Go and with it, Mega Charizard Y. The Lush Jungle event is bringing many debut Pokemon, first-time shiny Pokemon, new spawns, new Field Research, and new Raids. The Mega Raid spot is being filled by Mega Charizard Y. Here is how to catch Mega Charizard Y and if it can be shiny in Pokemon GO.

How to Catch Mega Charizard Y in Pokemon GO

As mentioned previously, Mega Charizard Y is coming to the Pokemon GO Mega Raid. Mega Charizard Y will enter the Mega Raid spot on Tuesday, March 22, at 10:00 a.m. local time and leave on Tuesday, April 5, at 10:00 a.m. local time. That means that you have a week to assemble your best Pokemon, use up your Raid Passes, and get yourself a Mega Charizard Y. The question is can it be shiny?

Can Mega Charizard Y Be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

Yes, Mega Charizard Y can be shiny in Pokemon GO. This isn’t the first time Mega Charizard Y can be shiny like Cottonee during Lush Jungle, but it is a good excuse to get one if you don’t already. This is great news for shiny hunters and casual enjoyers of Charizard. There are two versions of Mega Charizard: Mega Charizard X and Mega Charizard Y. By far, Mega Charizard X looks a lot cooler because of its black and blue aesthetic. Now, with the shiny Mega Charizard Y, you can achieve a similar black and blue aesthetic as Mega Charizard X.

Mega Charizard Y Weaknesses and Counters

It won’t be easy to snag yourself a Mega Charizard Y. Before you go into the Mega Raid battle, you’ll need to know Mega Charizard Y’s weaknesses and counters. Here is what Mega Charizard Y is weak against:

Mega Charizard Y Weaknesses Rock – Deal 256% more damage Water – Deals 160% more damage Electric – Deals 160% more damage



With Mega Charizard Y’s weaknesses in mind, it is best to bring a Rock-Type Pokemon with some powerful rock attacks. Here are some of the counters you should bring to fight Mega Charizard Y:

Mega Charizard Y Counters Rampardos Rhyperior Terrakion Aerodactyl



And that is everything you need to know about catching Mega Charizard Y and if it can be shiny in Pokemon GO. Remember to take full advantage of everything offered in Lush Jungle and watch out for the Lush Jungle Weekend Park Spotlight featuring a shiny Cottonee later this week. For more, check out our Pokemon GO guides.

Pokemon Go is available now on mobile devices.