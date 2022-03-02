Current Pokemon GO Raids: March 2022 Schedule for Mega Raids, 5-Star, and More

A new month means a new set of Raids in Pokemon Go, and players can battle it out against all-new foes in Mega Raids, 5-Star Raids, 3-Star Raids, and 1 Star Raids this month. The all-new Season of Alola has brought seventh-generation Pokemon to Pokemon GO, and you can add some new Pokemon like Rockruff to your collection by defeating them in a Raid. Just like always, there will be new Pokemon cycling in and out of Mega Raids and 5-Star Raids, and there will be a different Pokemon featured in each week’s Raid Hour event. Here’s the complete Raid lineup for March 2022 in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO March 2022 Raid Schedule

The Season of Alola is here in Pokemon GO, so new Alolan Pokemon and existing Alolan forms make up a good chunk of March 2022’s Raid lineup. Here are all the Mega Raids, 5-Star Raids, 3-Star Raids, and 1-Star Raids this month in Pokemon GO.

Mega Raids Mega Vensaur (March 1-15) Mega Lopunny (March 15-22) Mega Charizard Y (March 22 – April 5)

5-Star Raids Tapu Koko (March 1-15) Therian Forme Tornadus (March 15-22) ??? (March 22 – April 5)

3-Star Raids Alolan Graveler Alolan Raichu Nidoqueen Wigglytuff

1-Star Raids Bellsprout Electrike Phanpy Rockruff Snubbul



The highlights of this month’s Raids are the three Mega Pokemon available in Mega Raids, as many folks still need to obtain a Venusaur and Charizard. All three Pokemon featured in Mega Raids this month can be shiny, too, so shiny hunters have something to look forward to for the next few weeks.

Tapu Koko headlines this month’s 5-Star Raids and is a key part of the ongoing Welcome to Alola event. Also, 1-Star Raids aren’t normally the most exciting things in Pokemon GO, but they’re the only way that you can obtain Rockruff at the moment.

Rockruff is one of many new Pokemon native to the Alola region that has been added to the game alongside the launch of the new season. Rockruff also has a chance to be shiny, so keep grinding away at those 1-Star Raids to add one to your roster.

Outside of Raids, there’s plenty of new stuff to do in Pokemon GO now that the Season of Alola is here. The Welcome to Alola event has made the newly-added Pokemon more common for a short period of time, Giovanni and Team Rocket are back once again, and there are all-new Special Research Tasks to work on as well. Don’t forget to check out our list of Pokemon GO Promo Codes to get some free items to help you along the way.

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.