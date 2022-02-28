Pokemon GO Welcome to Alola Event: Spawns, Shiny Pokemon, Collection Challenge, and Raids

Welcome Trainers to the Welcome to Alola event in Pokemon Go! The Season of Heritage and all the events in February, including the Tour: Johto day event, were a blast. Now, starting tomorrow, a new season called Season of Alola is coming to Pokemon Go. In order to prepare for it, a new event called Welcome to Alola is happening to do just that. Here is everything you need to know about the Welcome to Alola event in Pokemon Go.

Welcome to Alola Event Schedule

The Welcome to Alola event is Pokemon Go starts on Tuesday, March 1, at 10:00 a.m. local time and lasts until Wednesday, March 9, at 8:00 p.m. local time. This new season will be huge and in order to kick it off, Niantic is hosting a big event to give you a taste of what the new season will hold.

Welcome to Alola Spawns

The new Welcome to Alola event will debut tons of original Alola region Pokemon. In order to commemorate their arrival, these select Alola Pokemon will spawn more often in the wild:

Rowlet

Litten

Popplio

Pikipek

Yungoos

Welcome to Alola Shiny Pokemon

Because all of the Alola Pokemon are getting their first appearance ever in Pokemon Go with the Welcome to Alola event, not many of them are shiny yet. But, as we’ve seen numerous times through Spotlight Hours or other events, Pokemon receive their shiny versions with time. Here are the Pokemon that will be shiny at the start of the event:

Shiny Rockruff Family Rockruff Lycanroc (Midday Form) Lycanroc (Midnight Form)

Shiny Yungoos Family Yungoos Gumshoos



Welcome to Alola Collection Challenge

Welcome to Alola will feature new field research and a special Tropical Collection Challenge. The Tropical Collection Challenge will have you collecting all of the following Alola Pokemon, and will reward you with 7,000 XP, 15 Ultra Balls, and contribute to your Elite Collector medal:

Rowlet

Litten

Popplio

Pikipek

Yungoos

Gumshoos (through evolution)

Welcome to Alola Raids

Last, but not least, we have the Welcome to Alola Raids. You can expect to find Alola region Pokemon here. Here are all of the Pokemon in the Welcome to Alola Raids:

Pokemon with an asterisk(*) can be shiny.

One Star Raids Bellsprout* Snubbull* Phanpy* Electrike* Rockruff*

Three Star Raids Alolan Raichu* Nidoqueen Wigglytuff Alolan Graveler

Five Star Raids Tapu Koko

Mega Raids Mega Venusaur



And that is everything you need to know about the upcoming Welcome to Alola event in Pokemon Go. This event will usher in a special season that you won’t want to miss. To stay in the loop, be sure to check out our Pokemon Go guides.

Pokemon Go is available now on mobile devices.