Pokemon Go Season of Alola: Start Time, Research, Spawns, and Everything We Know

The Season of Alola is finally here in Pokemon GO, adding several new Pokemon from the seventh generation Alola region that debuted in Pokemon Sun and Moon on Nintendo 3DS in 2016. Alolan forms are already present in Pokemon GO, but the Season of Alola will take things to the next level and introduce multiple Pokemon that are native to the Alola region to the game for the first time.
This season will feature new Pokemon spawns, new special research, a refreshed egg pool, new raid battles, and more. Here’s everything you need to know about the Season of Alola in Pokemon GO.
When Does Season of Alola Begin in Pokemon GO?
The Season of Alola will begin on Tuesday, March 1 at 10 AM local time in your region. The season will last for three months and end on Tuesday, June 1 at 10 AM local time. To correspond with the new season, GO Battle League Season 11 will also begin and end on the same dates.
New Season of Alola Pokemon
This season will introduce a large number of new Pokemon to the game that can be obtained in the wild, through evolution, from raids, or by hatching eggs. Here are all the new Season of Alola spawns in Pokemon GO.
Pokemon with an asterisk(*) can be shiny.
- Wild Pokemon
- Rowlet
- Litten
- Popplio
- Pikipek
- Yungoos*
- Comfey (Hawaii-Exclusive)
- Jangmo-o
- Evolution Pokemon
- Dartrix
- Dedicueye
- Torracat
- Incineroar
- Brionne
- Primarina
- Trumbeak
- Toucannon
- Gumshoos
- Lycanroc (Midday Form)
- Lycanroc (Midnight Form)
- Hakamo-o
- Kommo-o
- Egg Pokemon
- Yungoos*
- Pikipek
- Rowlet
- Litten
- Popplio
- Rockruff*
- Jangmo-o
- Raid Pokemon
- Tapu Koko
- Rockruff*
As always, more Pokemon will be released as the season progresses, so don’t fret if your favorite Alolan Pokemon is not present in the initial list. Many of the new Pokemon also cannot be shiny at the moment, so don’t try to shiny hunt for the Alolan starters.
Season of Alola Spawns
With a new season, new Pokemon will start to appear in the wild. Players will be able to encounter a refreshed set of Pokemon in cities, forests, mountains, and many other environments around the world. Some Pokemon will only be available in the northern or southern hemisphere as well. Here are all the new Season of Alola spawns so far in Pokemon GO.
Pokemon with an asterisk(*) can be shiny.
- Cities
- Alolan Rattata*
- Alolan Meowth*
- Magnemite*
- Alolan Grimer*
- Jolteon
- Makuhita*
- Minccino*
- Forests
- Paras*
- Exeggcute*
- Aipom*
- Pineco*
- Electrike*
- Rufflet*
- Yungoos*
- Mountains
- Cubone*
- Alolan Diglett*
- Alolan Geodude*
- Flareon
- Baltoy*
- Golett
- Archen
- Beaches and Water
- Alolan Exeggutor*
- Staryu*
- Dratini*
- Vaporeon
- Tirtouga
- Frillish
- Corphish
- Northern Hemisphere
- Lotad*
- Bagon*
- Snivy*
- Tepig*
- Oshawott*
- Spring Deerling
- Foongus
- Southern Hemisphere
- Nincada*
- Beldum*
- Sewaddle
- Autumn Deerling
- Chespin
- Fennekin
- Froakie
Welcome to Alola Event Details
There will be a special Welcome to Alola event to kick off the new season that allows players to catch the new Alolan Pokemon at an increased rate. The Welcome to Alola event will begin when the Season of Alola begins on Tuesday, March 1 at 10:00 AM local time in your region and will last until Wednesday, March 9 at 8:00 PM local time.
During the Welcome to Alola event, the following Pokemon can be found more frequently in Pokemon GO.
Pokemon with an asterisk(*) can be shiny.
- Wild Pokemon
- Rowlet
- Litten
- Popplio
- Pikipek
- Yungoos*
- One-Star Raids
- Bellsprout*
- Snubbull*
- Phanpy*
- Electrike*
- Rockruff*
- Three-Star Raids
- Alolan Raichu*
- Nidoqueen
- Wigglytuff
- Alolan Graveler
- Five-Star Raids
- Tapu Koko
- Mega Raids
- Mega Venusaur*
There will also be a Tropical Collection Challenge centered around common Pokemon from the Alola region. Players will have to catch as many Rowlet, Litten, Popplio, Pikipek, Yungoos, and Gumshoos as they can in order to receive an Elite Collector Medal, 7,000 XP, and 15 Ultra Balls. Also, Pikipek and Yungoos will be available as field research task encounters during the Welcome to Alola event. Just like their wild versions, Yungoos has a chance to be shiny and Pikipek does not.
Season of Alola Special Research
A new season means a new special research questline, and the first set of special research challenges will be available when the Season of Alola begins on March 1. All of them will expire when the season ends on June 1. Here are all five Season of Alola special research quests and when they’ll become available.
- Melemele Island Special Research: March 1
- Akala Island Special Research: March 22
- Ula’ula Island Special Research: April 12
- Poni Island Special Research: May 10
- End-of-Season Special Research: May 25
Season of Alola Egg Pool
New egg Pokemon are available this season as well, with new Pokemon hatching from 2km, 5km, and 10km eggs. Here’s the new Season of Alola egg pool.
Pokemon with an asterisk(*) can be shiny.
- 2km Eggs
- Yungoos*
- Pikipek
- Chespin
- Fennekin
- Froakie
- Cubone*
- Exeggcute*
- 5km Eggs
- Rowlet
- Litten
- Popplio
- Tyrogue*
- Skarmory*
- Bonsly*
- Mantyke
- 10km Eggs
- Rockruff*
- Jangmo-o
- Alomomola*
- Mienfoo
- Axew
- Noibat
- Espurr*
- 5km Adventure Sync Eggs
- Phantump
- Munchlax
- Happiny*
- Shieldon*
- Dedenne
- Cranidos*
- 10km Adventure Sync Eggs
- Dratini*
- Riolu*
- Bagon*
- Beldum*
- Deino*
- Goomy
Season of Alola Bonuses
During the Season of Alola, these five bonuses will be active.
- Increased Incense effectiveness while moving
- Increased damage for Pokémon participating in raids remotely
- Guaranteed Gifts from PokéStop spins
- Up to two free Raid Passes per day by spinning Gym Photo Discs
- Incense will last for 90 minutes
Pokemon Go is available now on mobile devices.
