Pokemon Go Season of Alola: Start Time, Research, Spawns, and Everything We Know

The Season of Alola is finally here in Pokemon GO, adding several new Pokemon from the seventh generation Alola region that debuted in Pokemon Sun and Moon on Nintendo 3DS in 2016. Alolan forms are already present in Pokemon GO, but the Season of Alola will take things to the next level and introduce multiple Pokemon that are native to the Alola region to the game for the first time.

This season will feature new Pokemon spawns, new special research, a refreshed egg pool, new raid battles, and more. Here’s everything you need to know about the Season of Alola in Pokemon GO.

When Does Season of Alola Begin in Pokemon GO?

The Season of Alola will begin on Tuesday, March 1 at 10 AM local time in your region. The season will last for three months and end on Tuesday, June 1 at 10 AM local time. To correspond with the new season, GO Battle League Season 11 will also begin and end on the same dates.

New Season of Alola Pokemon

This season will introduce a large number of new Pokemon to the game that can be obtained in the wild, through evolution, from raids, or by hatching eggs. Here are all the new Season of Alola spawns in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon with an asterisk(*) can be shiny.

Wild Pokemon Rowlet Litten Popplio Pikipek Yungoos* Comfey (Hawaii-Exclusive) Jangmo-o

Evolution Pokemon Dartrix Dedicueye Torracat Incineroar Brionne Primarina Trumbeak Toucannon Gumshoos Lycanroc (Midday Form) Lycanroc (Midnight Form) Hakamo-o Kommo-o

Egg Pokemon Yungoos* Pikipek Rowlet Litten Popplio Rockruff* Jangmo-o

Raid Pokemon Tapu Koko Rockruff*



As always, more Pokemon will be released as the season progresses, so don’t fret if your favorite Alolan Pokemon is not present in the initial list. Many of the new Pokemon also cannot be shiny at the moment, so don’t try to shiny hunt for the Alolan starters.

Season of Alola Spawns

With a new season, new Pokemon will start to appear in the wild. Players will be able to encounter a refreshed set of Pokemon in cities, forests, mountains, and many other environments around the world. Some Pokemon will only be available in the northern or southern hemisphere as well. Here are all the new Season of Alola spawns so far in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon with an asterisk(*) can be shiny.

Cities Alolan Rattata* Alolan Meowth* Magnemite* Alolan Grimer* Jolteon Makuhita* Minccino*

Forests Paras* Exeggcute* Aipom* Pineco* Electrike* Rufflet* Yungoos*

Mountains Cubone* Alolan Diglett* Alolan Geodude* Flareon Baltoy* Golett Archen

Beaches and Water Alolan Exeggutor* Staryu* Dratini* Vaporeon Tirtouga Frillish Corphish

Northern Hemisphere Lotad* Bagon* Snivy* Tepig* Oshawott* Spring Deerling Foongus

Southern Hemisphere Nincada* Beldum* Sewaddle Autumn Deerling Chespin Fennekin Froakie



Welcome to Alola Event Details

There will be a special Welcome to Alola event to kick off the new season that allows players to catch the new Alolan Pokemon at an increased rate. The Welcome to Alola event will begin when the Season of Alola begins on Tuesday, March 1 at 10:00 AM local time in your region and will last until Wednesday, March 9 at 8:00 PM local time.

During the Welcome to Alola event, the following Pokemon can be found more frequently in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon with an asterisk(*) can be shiny.

Wild Pokemon Rowlet Litten Popplio Pikipek Yungoos*

One-Star Raids Bellsprout* Snubbull* Phanpy* Electrike* Rockruff*

Three-Star Raids Alolan Raichu* Nidoqueen Wigglytuff Alolan Graveler

Five-Star Raids Tapu Koko

Mega Raids Mega Venusaur*



There will also be a Tropical Collection Challenge centered around common Pokemon from the Alola region. Players will have to catch as many Rowlet, Litten, Popplio, Pikipek, Yungoos, and Gumshoos as they can in order to receive an Elite Collector Medal, 7,000 XP, and 15 Ultra Balls. Also, Pikipek and Yungoos will be available as field research task encounters during the Welcome to Alola event. Just like their wild versions, Yungoos has a chance to be shiny and Pikipek does not.

Season of Alola Special Research

A new season means a new special research questline, and the first set of special research challenges will be available when the Season of Alola begins on March 1. All of them will expire when the season ends on June 1. Here are all five Season of Alola special research quests and when they’ll become available.

Melemele Island Special Research: March 1

March 1 Akala Island Special Research: March 22

March 22 Ula’ula Island Special Research: April 12

April 12 Poni Island Special Research: May 10

May 10 End-of-Season Special Research: May 25

Season of Alola Egg Pool

New egg Pokemon are available this season as well, with new Pokemon hatching from 2km, 5km, and 10km eggs. Here’s the new Season of Alola egg pool.

Pokemon with an asterisk(*) can be shiny.

2km Eggs Yungoos* Pikipek Chespin Fennekin Froakie Cubone* Exeggcute*

5km Eggs Rowlet Litten Popplio Tyrogue* Skarmory* Bonsly* Mantyke

10km Eggs Rockruff* Jangmo-o Alomomola* Mienfoo Axew Noibat Espurr*

5km Adventure Sync Eggs Phantump Munchlax Happiny* Shieldon* Dedenne Cranidos*

10km Adventure Sync Eggs Dratini* Riolu* Bagon* Beldum* Deino* Goomy



Season of Alola Bonuses

During the Season of Alola, these five bonuses will be active.

Increased Incense effectiveness while moving

Increased damage for Pokémon participating in raids remotely

Guaranteed Gifts from PokéStop spins

Up to two free Raid Passes per day by spinning Gym Photo Discs

Incense will last for 90 minutes

Pokemon Go is available now on mobile devices.

- This article was updated on February 28th, 2022