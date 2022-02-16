Pokemon Go: How to Receive Free Raid Passes in February 2022

There is so much happening in Pokemon Go for the month of February that Niantic is rewarding Trainers with two free Raid Passes per day. In this guide, we’ll be covering how to get these two free Raid Passes per day, what to look forward to when it comes to Raids this month, and a sprinkle of Tour: Johto. Let’s go.

Pokemon Go Two Free Raid Passes in February 2022

Because of the absolutely bonkers lineup of Raids in Pokemon Go this month, Niantic is gifting Trainers two free Raid Passes this month. From February 16, 2022, until March 1, 2022, Trainers will be able to get two free Raid Passes per day from spinning the Gym Photo Discs. This is an opportunity that you won’t want to miss, especially because the Raids this month are filled with all sorts of first-time Shiny legendary Pokemon.

Pokemon Go Raids in February 2022

All four forms of Deoxys will be finishing out the Five Star Raid spots for February 2022 in Pokemon Go. And, for the first time ever, each and every Deoxys form can be Shiny. Note that the following list of Raid rotations take place at 10:00 a.m. local time. Here are the Five Star Raids in February 2022 in Pokemon Go:

Normal Forme Deoxys – Wednesday, February 16, 2022, to Saturday, February 19, 2022

– Wednesday, February 16, 2022, to Saturday, February 19, 2022 Attack Forme Deoxys – Saturday, February 19, 2022, to Tuesday, February 22, 2022

– Saturday, February 19, 2022, to Tuesday, February 22, 2022 Defense Forme Deoxys – Tuesday, February 22, 2022, to Friday, February 25, 2022

– Tuesday, February 22, 2022, to Friday, February 25, 2022 Speed Forme Deoxys – Friday, February 25, 2022, to March 1, 2022

Pokemon Go Tour: Johto

Before we close, you need to know about the Raids coming with the Pokemon Go Tour: Johto Event. The event is happening on February 26, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. local time. The following Gen II Johto legendary Pokemon will be available to battle and catch in Five Star Raids during the event:

(An asterisk denotes that a Pokemon can be shiny.)

Raikou*

Entei*

Suicune*

Lugia*

Ho-Oh*

For all of the juicy Tour: Johto details (and trust us, there are many) including Apex Shadow Ho-Oh and Lugia and whether to pick the Gold or Silver version, check out our guides. We’ve got it all laid out for you.

And that is everything you need to know about getting and using the two free Raid Passes in Pokemon Go in February 2022. To stay in the loop during this jam-packed season, be sure to check out our Pokemon Go Guides for more. Until then, good luck out there Trainers!

Pokemon Go is available now on mobile devices.