Pokemon GO Tour Johto Guide: Research, Shiny Pokemon, Collection Challenges

Tour: Johto in Pokemon Go has been hyped up for a couple months now. With the event just around the corner, now is the perfect time for a quick Tour: Johto summary along with some new news. Tour: Johto in Pokemon Go takes place on February 26, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. local time. Prepare yourself for an epic day. This guide will start with the new and get to the Tour: Johto guide summary. Let’s get started.

Apex Shadow Ho-Oh and Lugia in Pokemon Go

Continuing the story of the Season of Heritage, Arlo from Team Go Rocket has harnessed the power that once was locked away to create Apex Shadow Ho-Oh and Apex Shadow Lugia. Regardless of the version, Tour: Johto ticket holders who finish the Special Research will unlock a new Master Research line which is designed to be completed over a long period of time.

As Trainers progress through the Master Research line, they will encounter both Apex Shadow Ho-Oh and Apex Shadow Lugia and be able to capture them. Not only is this the first time Apex Shadow Pokemon have appeared, when they are purified, they get even stronger. Here are the details for Apex Shadow Ho-Oh and Apex Shadow Lugia:

Apex Shadow Ho-Oh : Apex Shadow Ho-Oh knows Sacred Fire+, a stronger version of Sacred Fire. When Apex Shadow Ho-Oh is purified, Sacred Fire+ will change to Sacred Fire++. Sacred Fire+ : Trainer Battles: 130 power, Gyms and raids: 135 power Sacred Fire++ : Trainer Battles: 130 power, Gyms and raids: 155 power

: Apex Shadow Ho-Oh knows Sacred Fire+, a stronger version of Sacred Fire. When Apex Shadow Ho-Oh is purified, Sacred Fire+ will change to Sacred Fire++. Apex Shadow Lugia : Apex Shadow Lugia knows Aeroblast+, which is a stronger version of Aeroblast. When Apex Shadow Lugia is purified, Aeroblast+ will change to Aeroblast++. Sacred Aeroblast+ : Trainer Battles: 170 power, Gyms and raids: 200 power Sacred Aeroblast++ : Trainer Battles: 170 power, Gyms and raids: 225 power

Pokemon Go Tour: Johto Gold or Silver

If you are stuck between picking Gold or Silver for the Tour: Johto Event, be sure to check out our Gold or Silver guide for a deep dive on the differences. Basically, all Johto region Pokemon will be available in the wild, in raids, and in Field Research, but choosing between Gold and Silver gets you select Pokemon with increased drop and shiny rates. Some Gen II Johto Pokemon will be Shiny for the first time in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go First Time Shiny Pokemon

There will be Johto region Pokemon that will appear Shiny in Pokemon Go for the first time. You have a chance to catch them whether you choose Gold or Silver, but will have an easier time doing so if the Shiny Pokemon fall into that version. While we will keep this list updated, here are the known first time Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Go:

Girafarig (Gold)

Corsola (Gold)

Remoraid (Gold)

Mantine (Gold)

Phanpy (Silver)

Tyrogue (Both)

Pokemon Go Tour: Johto Event Bonuses

Of course, Pokemon Go events must include Event Bonuses. Here are the Event Bonuses that will be available on Tour: Johto day:

Various Pokémon will be attracted to Incense .

. A free bundle containing three Remote Raid Passes will be available in the shop.

will be available in the shop. Eggs will require one-quarter of their normal Hatch Distance .

. You’ll get up to nine free Raid Passes by spinning Photo Discs at Gyms.

by spinning Photo Discs at Gyms. You’ll earn twice the Candy for hatching Eggs .

. You’ll earn extra Candy when catching featured Pokémon originally discovered in Johto.

originally discovered in Johto. You’ll get an exclusive in-game medal to commemorate the event.

to commemorate the event. Take a snapshot for a surprise!

You’ll be able to get special stickers by spinning PokéStops and purchasing them in the in-game shop.

Pokemon Go Tour: Johto Ticketed Features

The Pokemon Go Tour: Johto ticketed experience costs US$11.99 and can be purchased in the Pokemon Go app. Trainers with Tour: Johto tickets will have exclusive access to the Gold or Silver versions, Master Research line, Special Research, Avatar Items, Event Bonuses, and more. Needless to say, you’ll want to spend February 26 experiencing all Tour: Johto has in store for you by purchasing a ticket.

Pokemon Go Tour: Johto Nonticketed Features

If you still aren’t sold into buying a ticket for Tour: Johto, here is everything you can expect from the event:

Some Pokémon originally discovered in Johto will be appearing in the wild, appearing in raids, and hatching from 7 km Eggs . Raids will include Entei, Suicune, Raikou, Lugia, and Ho-Oh! Lugia caught during the event will know the special attack Aeroblast, while Ho-Oh caught during the event will know the new special attack Sacred Fire!

. Raids will include Entei, Suicune, Raikou, Lugia, and Ho-Oh! Lugia caught during the event will know the special attack Aeroblast, while Ho-Oh caught during the event will know the new special attack Sacred Fire! Heracross and Corsola , which both usually appear only in certain regions in the world, will also be appearing in raids worldwide.

, which both usually appear only in certain regions in the world, will also be appearing in raids worldwide. Pichu, Cleffa, Igglybuff, Togepi, Tyrogue, Smoochum, Elekid, and Magby will be hatching from 2 km Eggs.

will be hatching from 2 km Eggs. You’ll be able to complete up to six Special Trades during the event.

during the event. Five rotating habitats will each feature different Pokémon.

will each feature different Pokémon. You’ll be able to listen to special background music composed by Pokémon music producer Junichi Masuda.

composed by Pokémon music producer Junichi Masuda. You’ll be able to complete Timed Research related to Trainer Battles.

related to Trainer Battles. Eevee will not have a walking requirement to evolve Espeon or Umbreon until 11:00 p.m. local time.

And that is everything you need to know about Tour: Johto in Pokemon Go at this time. As the event gets closer, we will fill you in on the specifics when it comes to Field Research and other details. For more, stay in the know with our Pokemon Go guides.

Pokemon Go is available now on mobile devices.