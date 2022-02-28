Pokemon GO: All Welcome to Alola Field Research Tasks and Rewards

The Welcome to Alola event is now live in Pokemon GO, and players can complete a selection of Field Research Tasks in order to earn special rewards. The most coveted rewards for these quests are guaranteed encounters with a handful of new Alolan Pokemon, which are making their debut in Pokemon GO’s Season of Alola. If you don’t want to take your chances with the Season of Alola’s wild spawns, then Field Research is the way to go to meet the newcomers. Here are all the Field Research Tasks and Rewards for the Welcome to Alola event in Pokemon GO.

Welcome to Alola Field Research Tasks

There are only three event-specific Field Research Tasks during the Welcome to Alola event, and each of them is listed below along with its rewards.

Catch 7 Pokemon: 10 Poke Balls

10 Poke Balls Use 7 Berries to Help Catch Pokemon: 7 Ultra Balls

7 Ultra Balls Walk 1km: Pikipek Encounter

As you can see, these Field Research Tasks are remarkably easy to complete. Catching Pokemon and using berries to help catch Pokemon go hand in hand, and walking is a core part of playing the game. Getting guaranteed Pikipek encounters is a nice reward as well.

Field Research Encounters

Completing Field Research Tasks during the Season of Alola event can reward players with one of two Alolan Pokemon encounters. These are the two Pokemon up for grabs during the weeklong event.

Pikipek

Yungoos

Pikipek is already a guaranteed reward from the “Walk 1km” Field Research Task, so it seems like Pokemon GO players will be amassing quite a collection of birds during the first week of the season. That’s good, because you’ll need as much Pikipek Candy as possible to evolve it into Trumbeak and Toucannon. Pikipek can also be found in the wild throughout the entire Season of Alola, so it should be easy to stock up on Candy early in the season.

Yungoos seems to be the rarer of the two rewards just by virtue of it not being a default encounter, and that may upset some players because Yungoos is one of the few new Alolan Pokemon who can be shiny at the moment. Completing Field Research Tasks is a great way to find as many Yungoos as possible, increasing your odds of bagging a shiny one. Yungoos can also be found in the wild as well, so keep an eye out for its iconic hairdo and cross your fingers for a shiny.

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.