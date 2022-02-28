Pokemon GO: All Melemele Adventure Special Research Tasks and Rewards

The Season of Alola has finally begun in Pokemon GO, and a new Special Research questline called “A Melemele Adventure” has been added to the game to kick off the new season. As the name suggests, this Special Research questline is centered around the Melemele Island of the Alola region.

Completing these Special Research Tasks is a great way to stock up on supplies for the new season, and it’s also an easy way to get guaranteed encounters with some of the new Alolan Pokemon that are making their debut in Pokemon GO this season. Some of them can even be shiny, so there’s a lot to look forward to. Here’s what you need to know about the Melemele Special Research in Pokemon GO.

How to Start A Melemele Adventure Special Research in Pokemon GO

This Special Research can be started anytime after March 1, which is the day that the Season of Alola begins. To start the first set of Special Research Tasks, just log into Pokemon GO and tap the Field Research button in the bottom right corner of the screen. This will expire when the season ends on June 1, so you only have 3 months to complete it. This set of quests will reward you with Alolan Pokemon encounters, including Yungoos, Pikipek, and more. Here are all the Melemele Special Research Tasks and Rewards in Pokemon GO.

A Melemele Adventure Research Step 1 of 4

Step 1 of the Melemele Special Research involves catching Pokemon, sending gifts to friends, and collecting Normal-type Pokemon.

Catch 10 Pokemon: Alolan Rattata Encounter

Alolan Rattata Encounter Send 3 Gifts and Add a Sticker to Each: 10 Poke Balls

10 Poke Balls Catch 5 Normal-type Pokemon: Yungoos Encounter

Step Completion Reward: 500 XP, 5000 Stardust, 10 Pinap Berry

A Melemele Adventure Research Step 2 of 4

Step 2 of the Melemele Special Research requires you to take a snapshot of a Pokemon, catch Pokemon, and use berries to help catch them.

Take a Snapshot of Wild Pokemon: 5 Razz Berries

5 Razz Berries Use 7 berries to help catch Pokemon: 10 Great Balls

10 Great Balls Catch 10 Pokemon: Pikipek Encounter

Step Completion Reward: 500 XP, 500 Stardust, 1 Charged TM

A Melemele Adventure Research Step 3 of 4

Step 3 of the Melemele Special Research involves catching different kinds of Normal-type Pokemon and spinning gyms and PokeStops.

Catch 6 Normal-type Pokemon: Yungoos Encounter

Yungoos Encounter Catch 3 Different Species of Normal-type Pokemon: Yungoos Encounter

Yungoos Encounter Spin 5 PokeStops or Gyms: Alolan Raticate Encounter

Step Completion Reward: 1,000 XP, 1,000 Stardust, 1 Raid Pass

A Melemele Adventure Research Step 4 of 4

The fourth and final step of the Melemele Special Research requires you to catch Pokemon, send gifts, and win a Raid.

Send 5 Gifts to Friends: 10 Great Balls

10 Great Balls Catch 15 Pokemon: 7 Pinap Berries

7 Pinap Berries Win a Raid: Alolan Mouth Encounter

Step Completion Reward: 8,000 XP, 3,000 Stardust, 15 Ultra Balls

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.