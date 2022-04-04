Pokemon GO: How to Catch Salandit and Salazzle

Salandit and its evolution Salazzle have finally debuted in Pokemon GO. This extremely rare and elusive Pokemon first debuted in Pokemon Sun and Moon’s Alola region which is a perfect fit for the Season of Alola. Salandit is extremely hard to catch and Salazzle is even harder to get. Here is how to catch Salandit and Salazzle in Pokemon GO.

How to Catch Salandit in Pokemon GO

Salandit has debuted in Pokemon GO’s All-Hands Rocket Retreat through the three main Team GO Rocket goons: Cliff, Sierra, and Arlo. Not only will you need to beat all three of them to get to Giovanni, you’ll also need to beat them several times for a chance to get Salandit.

The only way to get Salandit is through a 12km Egg. And, the only way to get a Strange Egg, or a 12km Egg, is by defeating Cliff, Sierra, or Arlo. This is where it gets extremely difficult. Salandit is one of ten other Pokemon that can be hatched from a 12km Egg. Because of this, you’ll need to fight Team GO Rocket again and again until you get lucky with a Salandit.

How to Catch Salazzle in Pokemon GO

Unfortunately, there is no way to catch Salazzle right now. The only way to get your hands on one is to evolve your Salandit into a Salazzle, and that is an entirely different challenge. Once you’ve hatched a Salandit from a 12km Egg, you’ll need to get 50 Salandit candy and evolve a female Salandit. 50 Candy is standard for evolutions in Pokemon GO, but only a female Salandit can evolve into a Salazzle just like in the original game.

With such a difficult combination of tasks to accomplish to get Salandit and Salazzle, these Pokemon are some of the rarest in the game right now. They are extremely useful since they are a Poison- and Fire-type Pokemon.

Can Salandit or Salazzle Be Shiny?

It is extremely rare for Niantic to debut a new Pokemon in Pokemon GO and make it shiny. So, no, Salandit and Salazzle can’t be shiny in Pokemon GO yet. They have shiny versions available in their original games, so their shiny versions could come to Pokemon GO sooner than later. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Until then, be sure to check out our other Pokemon GO guides for the busy month of April. There are Spotlight Hours, new Raids, and more.

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.