How to Beat Arlo in Pokemon GO (April 2022)

Some of the best Pokemon in Pokemon GO are trapped behind Team GO Rocket encounters. Members such as Arlo are essential for getting to Giovanni and snagging a couple of great Shadow Pokemon along the way. Though none of the Team GO Rocket members have changed their tactics since January 2022, here is your refresher for defeating Arlo in Pokemon GO in April 2022.

Arlo Round 1 Counters

Arlo has three rounds of Pokemon to fight. Here are the rounds and the potential Pokemon he can use against you:

Round 1: Bagon

Round 2: Blastoise, Charizard, or Steelix

Round 3: Dragonite, Salamence, or Scizor

The first round will always be Bagon. Bagon is a Dragon-type Pokemon, which means that it is weak against Dragon-, Fairy-, and Ice-type Pokemon. Here are a few counter Pokemon to take into the fight:

Pokemon Fast Attack Charged Attack Salamence Dragon Tail Draco Meteor Mamoswine Powder Snow Avalanche Kyurem Dragon Tail Outrage

Arlo Round 2 Counters

The second round against Arlo could be one of three different Pokemon. It will be either Blastoise, Charizard, or Steelix. Since Blastoise is a Water-type Pokemon, your best bet is to bring an Electric- or Grass-type Pokemon to the fight.

Pokemon Fast Attack Charged Attack Zekrom Charge Beam Wild Charge Tangrowth Vine Whip Power Whip Attack Forme Deoxys Zen Headbutt Zap Cannon

If Arlo goes with Charizard, there are a few other options you’ll want to have on hand. Charizard is a Fire- and Flying-type Pokemon that is vulnerable to Electric-, Rock-, and Water-type attacks. Use these Pokemon to win the fight:

Pokemon Fast Attack Charged Attack Aerodactyl Rock Throw Rock Slide Kyogre Waterfall Hydro Pump Rampardos Smack Down Rock Slide

The last Pokemon Arlo could use in Round 2 is Steelix which is a Ground- and Steel-type Pokemon. Steelix is vulnerable to Fighting-, Fire-, Ground-, and Water-type moves. Here are counter Pokemon to consider:

Pokemon Fast Attack Charged Attack Entei Fire Fang Overheat Swampert Water Gun Hydro Cannon Lucario Counter Aura Sphere

Arlo Round 3 Counters

For the third and final round, Arlo will use one of three possible Pokemon: Dragonite, Salamence, or Scizor. Dragonite is a Dragon- and Flying-type Pokemon, so its major weakness is Ice-type but it is also weak to Dragon-, Fairy-, and Rock-type attacks. Luckily, the second option, Salamence, is the same type as Dragonite which means it has the same weaknesses and same counter Pokemon. Here are a few good options to counter both of them:

Pokemon Fast Attack Charged Attack Mamoswine Powder Snow Avalanche Glaceon Frost Breath Avalanche Kyurem Dragon Tail Blizzard

The last Pokemon option that you might need to fight Scizor. Scizor is a Bug- and Steel-type Pokemon that is only vulnerable to Fire-type attacks. Here are Scizor’s counters:

Pokemon Fast Attack Charged Attack Charizard Fire Spin Blast Burn Entei Fire Spin Overheat Chandelure Fire Spin Overheat

And that is everything you need to know in order to beat Arlo in Pokemon GO in April 2022. Be sure to get out An Akala Adventure in Season of Alola while it still lasts, and for everything else, check out our Pokemon GO guides.

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.