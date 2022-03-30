How to Beat Arlo in Pokemon GO (April 2022)

Some of the best Pokemon in Pokemon GO are trapped behind Team GO Rocket encounters. Members such as Arlo are essential for getting to Giovanni and snagging a couple of great Shadow Pokemon along the way. Though none of the Team GO Rocket members have changed their tactics since January 2022, here is your refresher for defeating Arlo in Pokemon GO in April 2022.
Arlo Round 1 Counters
Arlo has three rounds of Pokemon to fight. Here are the rounds and the potential Pokemon he can use against you:
- Round 1: Bagon
- Round 2: Blastoise, Charizard, or Steelix
- Round 3: Dragonite, Salamence, or Scizor
The first round will always be Bagon. Bagon is a Dragon-type Pokemon, which means that it is weak against Dragon-, Fairy-, and Ice-type Pokemon. Here are a few counter Pokemon to take into the fight:
|Pokemon
|Fast Attack
|Charged Attack
|Salamence
|Dragon Tail
|Draco Meteor
|Mamoswine
|Powder Snow
|Avalanche
|Kyurem
|Dragon Tail
|Outrage
Arlo Round 2 Counters
The second round against Arlo could be one of three different Pokemon. It will be either Blastoise, Charizard, or Steelix. Since Blastoise is a Water-type Pokemon, your best bet is to bring an Electric- or Grass-type Pokemon to the fight.
|Pokemon
|Fast Attack
|Charged Attack
|Zekrom
|Charge Beam
|Wild Charge
|Tangrowth
|Vine Whip
|Power Whip
|Attack Forme Deoxys
|Zen Headbutt
|Zap Cannon
If Arlo goes with Charizard, there are a few other options you’ll want to have on hand. Charizard is a Fire- and Flying-type Pokemon that is vulnerable to Electric-, Rock-, and Water-type attacks. Use these Pokemon to win the fight:
|Pokemon
|Fast Attack
|Charged Attack
|Aerodactyl
|Rock Throw
|Rock Slide
|Kyogre
|Waterfall
|Hydro Pump
|Rampardos
|Smack Down
|Rock Slide
The last Pokemon Arlo could use in Round 2 is Steelix which is a Ground- and Steel-type Pokemon. Steelix is vulnerable to Fighting-, Fire-, Ground-, and Water-type moves. Here are counter Pokemon to consider:
|Pokemon
|Fast Attack
|Charged Attack
|Entei
|Fire Fang
|Overheat
|Swampert
|Water Gun
|Hydro Cannon
|Lucario
|Counter
|Aura Sphere
Arlo Round 3 Counters
For the third and final round, Arlo will use one of three possible Pokemon: Dragonite, Salamence, or Scizor. Dragonite is a Dragon- and Flying-type Pokemon, so its major weakness is Ice-type but it is also weak to Dragon-, Fairy-, and Rock-type attacks. Luckily, the second option, Salamence, is the same type as Dragonite which means it has the same weaknesses and same counter Pokemon. Here are a few good options to counter both of them:
|Pokemon
|Fast Attack
|Charged Attack
|Mamoswine
|Powder Snow
|Avalanche
|Glaceon
|Frost Breath
|Avalanche
|Kyurem
|Dragon Tail
|Blizzard
The last Pokemon option that you might need to fight Scizor. Scizor is a Bug- and Steel-type Pokemon that is only vulnerable to Fire-type attacks. Here are Scizor’s counters:
|Pokemon
|Fast Attack
|Charged Attack
|Charizard
|Fire Spin
|Blast Burn
|Entei
|Fire Spin
|Overheat
|Chandelure
|Fire Spin
|Overheat
And that is everything you need to know in order to beat Arlo in Pokemon GO in April 2022. Be sure to get out An Akala Adventure in Season of Alola while it still lasts, and for everything else, check out our Pokemon GO guides.
Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.