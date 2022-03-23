Pokemon GO: An Akala Adventure Special Research Tasks & Rewards

There is a brand new event in Pokemon GO and with it comes new Akala Special Research. The Season of Alola has brought a lot to Pokemon GO including events like the Lush Jungle event that is live now. What makes Season of Alola special is its island-specific Special Research missions. Each one is free for all Pokemon GO Trainers to enjoy. Here is everything you need to know about An Akala Adventure Special Research in Pokemon GO.

Akala Adventure Special Research

Like the Welcome to Alola event before it, the new Akala Adventure has multiple phases and will reward you with some great new Pokemon. Starting the questline is as easy as logging into Pokemon GO now and will last until the next Season of Alola island event. There are four phases to the Akala Adventure Special Research and they each hold objectives that aren’t hard to accomplish. Here is what you’ll need to do:

Akala Adventure Research Phase 1

Catch 10 Pokemon – 10x PokeBalls

– 10x PokeBalls Complete 3 Field Research tasks – Pikachu

– Pikachu Catch 7 different species of Pokemon – 5x Pinap Berry

Completing the first phase of Akala Adventure Special Research will reward you with an encounter with the brand new Fomantis, 500 XP, and 500 Stardust.

Akala Adventure Research Phase 2

Use 4 Berries to help catch Pokémon – Parasect

– Parasect Catch 2 Water-type Pokémon – Alomomola

– Alomomola Take 3 snapshots of Fire-type Pokémon – Marowak (Alola)

Completing the second phase of Akala Adventure Special Research will reward you with 1 Charged TM, 500 XP, and 500 Stardust.

Akala Adventure Research Phase 3

Power up Pokémon 10 times – 7x Razz Berry

– 7x Razz Berry Walk 2 km – 10x PokeBall

– 10x PokeBall Take 3 snapshots of wild Pokémon – 10x Pinap Berry

Completing the third phase of Akala Adventure Special Research will reward you with 1 Premium Battle Pass, 1,000 XP, and 1,000 Stardust.

Akala Adventure Research Phase 4

Send 5 Gifts to Friends – 10x Great Ball

– 10x Great Ball Catch 15 Pokémon – 7x Pinap Berry

– 7x Pinap Berry Win a Raid – Diglett (Alola)

Completing the fourth and final phase of Akala Adventure Special Research will reward you with 15 Ultra Balls, 8,000 XP, and 3,000 Stardust. Unfortunately, the Akala Adventure Special Research doesn’t give you a surefire encounter with Tapu Lele or Mega Charizard Y. For now, those two legendary Pokemon are stuck behind the Five-Star Raid and Mega Raid.

And that is everything you need to know about An Akala Adventure Special Research and rewards in Pokemon GO. If you are interested in the new debut Pokemon with the Lush Jungle event or need help getting Tapu Lele, check out our Pokemon GO guides.