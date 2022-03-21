Pokemon GO Lush Jungle Event: Debut Pokemon, Shiny Pokemon, Spawns, Raids, and More

The newest event in Pokemon GO Season of Alola is Lush Jungle and there are several new things it brings to get excited about. From debut Pokemon in Pokemon GO to new field research, here is everything you need to know about Lush Jungle in Pokemon GO.

Lush Jungle Event Schedule

The Lush Jungle event in Pokemon GO starts on Tuesday, March 22, at 10:00 a.m. local time and ends on Tuesday, March 29, at 8:00 p.m. local time. In this Alola-themed event, there will be debut Pokemon, new shiny Pokemon, new Raids, and so much more.

Lush Jungle Debut Pokemon

There are three Pokemon debuting in Pokemon GO with Lush Jungle. Here are the three Pokemon making their debut:

Fomantis – Sickle Grass-Type Pokemon

– Sickle Grass-Type Pokemon Lurantis – Bloom Sickle Grass-Type Pokemon

– Bloom Sickle Grass-Type Pokemon Tapu Lele – Land Spirit Psychic- and Fairy-Type Pokemon

Unfortunately, none of these debuting Pokemon can be shiny yet. But, there are a couple of Pokemon that can be shiny for the first time in Pokemon GO.

Lush Jungle Shiny Pokemon

There are two Pokemon that can be shiny for the first time in Pokemon GO. Their shiny versions will be available once the event begins and will continue to be available after the event. The two new shiny Pokemon are the following:

Cottonee

Whimsicott

Lush Jungle Spawns

During Lush Jungle, several select Pokemon will appear more frequently in the wild. Here is the list of Pokemon that will have increased spawn rates during Lush Jungle:

An Asterisk means they can be shiny.

Metapod

Paras*

Exeggcute*

Hoothoot*

Sudowood*

Ferroseed*

Formatis

And, if you’re extra lucky, you might catch one of the following Pokemon:

An Asterisk means they can be shiny.

Pinsir*

Cottonee*

Lush Jungle Raids

New Pokemon have cycled into the Raid spots with Lush Jungle. Here are the new Raids available in Lush Jungle:

An Asterisk means they can be shiny.

1-Star Raids Bellsprout* Tangela* Sewaddle Cottonee*

3-Star Raids Butterfree Vileplume Parasect Exeggcutor

5-Star Raid Tapu Lele

Mega Raid Mega Charizard Y*



Lush Jungle Field Research

Lastly, there is new Field Research available with Lush Jungle. There will also be new Timed Research that centers on catching Grass-type Pokemon. Here are all the Pokemon available through Field Research during Lush Jungle:

An Asterisk means they can be shiny.

Caterpie*

Exeggcute*

Sunkern*

Wurmple*

Seedot*

Cottonee*

Ferroseed*

Formatis

And, if you’re extra lucky, you might catch one of the following Pokemon:

An Asterisk means they can be shiny.

Paras*

Parasect

The Lush Jungle event will include the introduction of Season of Alola’s second Special Research story which is called Akala Island. There will also be a Weekend Park Spotlight on Cottonee that starts on Saturday and ends on Sunday. To stay in the look with all things Lush Jungle, check out our Pokemon GO guides.

Pokemon Go is available now on mobile devices.