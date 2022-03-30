How to Beat Cliff in Pokemon GO (April 2022)

One of the main villains in Pokemon GO is Cliff. As a member of Team GO Rocket, you’ll need to defeat him in order to get to Giovanni and the Shadow Lugia. You’ll also need to beat Arlo and Sierra before you get to the main boss of Team GO Rocket. So without further adieu, here is how to defeat Cliff in Pokemon GO in April 2022.

Cliff Round 1 Counters

As per usual, there will be three rounds of Pokemon to defeat in order to best Cliff. Here are the three rounds of Pokemon that you could encounter:

Round 1: Teddiursa

Round 2: Marowak, Electivire, or Omastar

Round 3: Tyranitar, Torterra, or Swampert

First up, you will face Teddiursa. Teddiursa is a Normal-type Pokemon that is weak to Fighting-type attacks. Here are the best counters to use to take it down:

Pokemon Fast Attack Charged Attack Lucario Counter Aura Sphere Machamp Counter Dynamic Punch Conkeldurr Counter Focus Blast

Cliff Round 2 Counters

There are three options of potential Pokemon when it comes to round 2 against Cliff: Marowak, Electivire, or Omastar. Marowak is a Ground-type Pokemon that is vulnerable to Water-, Grass-, and Ice-type Pokemon. Here are the Pokemon you’ll need to quickly take it down:

Pokemon Fast Attack Charged Attack Kingler Bubble Crab Hammer Kyogre Waterfall Hydro Pump Zarude Vine Whip Power Whip

Another option for Cliff to play is Electivire. As the name suggests, Electivire is an Electric-type Pokemon which makes it weak to Ground-type moves. There are some of the Pokemon that are effective to use against Cliff’s Electivire:

Pokemon Fast Attack Charged Attack Landorus Mud Shot Earth Power Excadrill Mud-Slap Earthquake Garchomp Mud Shot Earthquake

The last option for round 2 when facing Cliff is Omastar. Omastar is a Rock- and Water-type Pokemon which makes it weak against Grass-, Fighting-, Ground-, and Electric-type Pokemon. Use these Pokemon to toast Omastar:

Pokemon Fast Attack Charged Attack Lucario Counter Aura Sphere Roserade Razor Leaf Solar Beam Zarude Vine Whip Power Whip

Cliff Round 3 Counters

The third and final round against Cliff will have you facing off against one of these three Pokemon: Tyranitar, Torterra, or Swampert. Starting off with Tyranitar, this Rock- and Dark-type Pokemon is weak extremely weak to Fighting-type Pokemon, but is also weak to Ground-, Bug-, Steel-, Water-, Grass-, and Fairy-type Pokemon. Here are Tyranitar’s best counters:

Pokemon Fast Attack Charged Attack Lucario Counter Aura Sphere Machamp Counter Dynamic Punch Conkeldurr Counter Focus Blast

Torterra is another possible Pokemon that Cliff can through at you in the third round. Torterra is a Grass- and Ground-type Pokemon which makes it extremely vulnerable to Ice-type attacks, but also to Flying-, Bug-, and Fire-type Pokemon. Here are the best Pokemon to counter Torterra:

Pokemon Fast Attack Charged Attack Darmanitan Ice Fang Avalanche Mamoswine Powder Snow Avalanche Weavile Ice Shard Avalanche

Last but not least, the final possible Pokemon that you could face off against is Swampert. Swampert is a Water- and Ground-type Pokemon making it especially vulnerable to Grass-type Pokemon. Here are the Pokemon to counter Swampert:

Pokemon Fast Attack Charged Attack Celebi Magical Leaf Leaf Storm Roserade Razor Leaf Solar Beam Zarude Vine Whip Power Whip

And this is everything you need to know to take down Cliff in Pokemon GO in April 2022. For more helpful tips and tricks, check out our other Pokemon GO guides.

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.