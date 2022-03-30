How to Beat Cliff in Pokemon GO (April 2022)

One of the main villains in Pokemon GO is Cliff. As a member of Team GO Rocket, you’ll need to defeat him in order to get to Giovanni and the Shadow Lugia. You’ll also need to beat Arlo and Sierra before you get to the main boss of Team GO Rocket. So without further adieu, here is how to defeat Cliff in Pokemon GO in April 2022.
Cliff Round 1 Counters
As per usual, there will be three rounds of Pokemon to defeat in order to best Cliff. Here are the three rounds of Pokemon that you could encounter:
- Round 1: Teddiursa
- Round 2: Marowak, Electivire, or Omastar
- Round 3: Tyranitar, Torterra, or Swampert
First up, you will face Teddiursa. Teddiursa is a Normal-type Pokemon that is weak to Fighting-type attacks. Here are the best counters to use to take it down:
|Pokemon
|Fast Attack
|Charged Attack
|Lucario
|Counter
|Aura Sphere
|Machamp
|Counter
|Dynamic Punch
|Conkeldurr
|Counter
|Focus Blast
Cliff Round 2 Counters
There are three options of potential Pokemon when it comes to round 2 against Cliff: Marowak, Electivire, or Omastar. Marowak is a Ground-type Pokemon that is vulnerable to Water-, Grass-, and Ice-type Pokemon. Here are the Pokemon you’ll need to quickly take it down:
|Pokemon
|Fast Attack
|Charged Attack
|Kingler
|Bubble
|Crab Hammer
|Kyogre
|Waterfall
|Hydro Pump
|Zarude
|Vine Whip
|Power Whip
Another option for Cliff to play is Electivire. As the name suggests, Electivire is an Electric-type Pokemon which makes it weak to Ground-type moves. There are some of the Pokemon that are effective to use against Cliff’s Electivire:
|Pokemon
|Fast Attack
|Charged Attack
|Landorus
|Mud Shot
|Earth Power
|Excadrill
|Mud-Slap
|Earthquake
|Garchomp
|Mud Shot
|Earthquake
The last option for round 2 when facing Cliff is Omastar. Omastar is a Rock- and Water-type Pokemon which makes it weak against Grass-, Fighting-, Ground-, and Electric-type Pokemon. Use these Pokemon to toast Omastar:
|Pokemon
|Fast Attack
|Charged Attack
|Lucario
|Counter
|Aura Sphere
|Roserade
|Razor Leaf
|Solar Beam
|Zarude
|Vine Whip
|Power Whip
Cliff Round 3 Counters
The third and final round against Cliff will have you facing off against one of these three Pokemon: Tyranitar, Torterra, or Swampert. Starting off with Tyranitar, this Rock- and Dark-type Pokemon is weak extremely weak to Fighting-type Pokemon, but is also weak to Ground-, Bug-, Steel-, Water-, Grass-, and Fairy-type Pokemon. Here are Tyranitar’s best counters:
|Pokemon
|Fast Attack
|Charged Attack
|Lucario
|Counter
|Aura Sphere
|Machamp
|Counter
|Dynamic Punch
|Conkeldurr
|Counter
|Focus Blast
Torterra is another possible Pokemon that Cliff can through at you in the third round. Torterra is a Grass- and Ground-type Pokemon which makes it extremely vulnerable to Ice-type attacks, but also to Flying-, Bug-, and Fire-type Pokemon. Here are the best Pokemon to counter Torterra:
|Pokemon
|Fast Attack
|Charged Attack
|Darmanitan
|Ice Fang
|Avalanche
|Mamoswine
|Powder Snow
|Avalanche
|Weavile
|Ice Shard
|Avalanche
Last but not least, the final possible Pokemon that you could face off against is Swampert. Swampert is a Water- and Ground-type Pokemon making it especially vulnerable to Grass-type Pokemon. Here are the Pokemon to counter Swampert:
|Pokemon
|Fast Attack
|Charged Attack
|Celebi
|Magical Leaf
|Leaf Storm
|Roserade
|Razor Leaf
|Solar Beam
|Zarude
|Vine Whip
|Power Whip
And this is everything you need to know to take down Cliff in Pokemon GO in April 2022. For more helpful tips and tricks, check out our other Pokemon GO guides.
Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.