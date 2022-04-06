Pokemon GO: Can Alolan Marowak Be Shiny?

Even before the Season of Alolan, Alolan Marowak has been a member of Pokemon GO. Though there has been a large handful of Alolan Pokemon debuting in Pokemon GO with the new season, most of them didn’t debut with their shiny versions. If you are here, you’re wondering if Alolan Marowak can be shiny. You’ve come to the right place.

Can Alolan Marowak Be Shiny?

Yes, Alolan Marowak can be shiny in Pokemon GO. Shiny Alolan Marowak has been shiny in Pokemon GO since last Halloween, but now is the best time to catch yourself a shiny Alolan Marowak. Until June 1, you can log into Pokemon GO and start An Akala Adventure Special Research to get an encounter with an Alolan Marowak.

It can be confusing to determine whether or not you’ve encountered a shiny Alolan Marowak because of its standard version’s radical design. The Alolan version of Marowak already looks very cool with a Darth Maul-esque double-ended blue-green flame staff. The shiny version changes up the body colors of the Marowak to make it look even cooler.

How to Catch a Shiny Alolan Marowak

There is a lot available through An Akala Adventure Special Research and all of it is pretty easily attainable. Unlike the Team GO Rocket Silent Schemes Special Research, An Akala Adventure Special Research will have you doing fairly simple tasks and reward you with great stuff like XP, Stardust, berries, and Pokemon encounters.

In the second phase of An Akala Adventure Special Research, all you need to do is take 3 snapshots of Fire-type Pokemon and you will get a guaranteed encounter with an Alolan Marowak. Now, it does come down to a bit of luck whether or not you get a shiny Alolan Marowak, but this is the best shot to get one. Currently, Alolan Marowak can’t be caught in the wild.

And that is everything you need to know about shiny Alolan Marowak in Pokemon GO. There is a lot to look forward to in Pokemon GO in the upcoming days and month. There is a brand new Raid featuring Therian Forme Thundurus and a new Community Day focusing on Mudkip. A lot is happening in Pokemon GO and in order to stay in the loop with it all, be sure to check out our Pokemon GO guides. As always, good luck Trainers in catching a shiny Alolan Marowak!

Pokemon GO is available now on all mobile devices.