Pokemon GO: All Silent Schemes Special Research Tasks & Rewards

There is a brand new event called All-Hands Rocket Retreat in Pokemon GO and with it comes new Special Research called Silent Schemes. It is already underway and will end on April 7, at 11:59 p.m. local time. There is a lot offered at this special event, but most importantly is the Silent Scheme Special Research and what it gets you. Here is everything you need to know.
Silent Schemes Special Research in Pokemon GO
The biggest reward from the Silent Schemes Special Research is a Super Rocket Radar that is the only way to fight Giovanni and access a Shadow Latias. By following the Silent Schemes Special Research, you will need to fight Cliff, Sierra, or Arlo in order to get to Giovanni. If you do fight them, you can get yourself a debut Salandit.
Remember at this time that you can remove a Shadow Pokemon’s Frustration move with a Charged TM during this event. Also, be sure to collect your one-time-purchase event bundle which contains 1,275 PokeCoins, 10 Max Potions, 10 Max Revives, and 5 Rocket Radars. That will definitely help you to complete the Silent Schemes Special Research. Here are the steps to the Silent Schemes Special Research:
Silent Schemes Step 1
- Win a Raid – Breloom
- Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Grunts – 3 Super Potions
- Catch 1 Shadow Pokemon – 1 Revive
-
- Rewards – 1,000 XP, 15 Poke Balls, and 3 Rare Candy
-
Silent Schemes Step 2
- Catch 5 Shadow Pokemon – 10 Pinap Berries
- Make 3 Nice Curveball Throws in a Row – 10 Razz Berries
- Defeat 5 Team GO Rocket Grunts – 10 Nanab Berries
-
- Rewards – 1,500 XP, 1,000 Stardust, 10 Great Balls
-
Silent Schemes Step 3
- Purify 5 Shadow Pokemon – 1,000 XP
- Defeat 5 Team GO Rocket Grunts – 1,000 XP
- Earn 3 Candies Walking with your Buddy – 1,000 XP
-
- Rewards – 2,000 XP, 15 Great Balls, 1 Rocket Radar
-
Silent Schemes Step 4
- Defeat Team Go Rocket Arlo – 1,500 XP
- Defeat Team Go Rocket Cliff – 1,500 XP
- Defeat Team Go Rocket Sierra – 1,500 XP
-
- Rewards – 2,500 XP, 1,000 Stardust, 1 Super Rocket Radar
-
Silent Schemes Step 5
- Find the Team Go Rocket Boss – 5 Max Potions
- Battle the Team Go Rocket Boss – 20 Ultra Balls
- Defeat the Team Go Rocket Boss – 15 Max Revives
-
- Rewards – 3,000 XP, 1 Lucky Egg, 2 Golden Razz Berries
-
Silent Schemes Step 6
- Claim Reward – 2,500 XP
- Claim Reward – 2,500 XP
- Claim Reward – 2,500 XP
-
- Rewards – 1 Charged TM, 1 Fast TM, 2 Silver Pinap Berries
-
And that is everything you need to know about the Silent Schemes Special Research in Pokemon GO. If you need extra help finding and fighting Giovanni or the other Team GO Rocket Leaders, check out our helpful Pokemon GO guides. Good luck out there Trainers!