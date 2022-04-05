Pokemon GO: All Silent Schemes Special Research Tasks & Rewards

There is a brand new event called All-Hands Rocket Retreat in Pokemon GO and with it comes new Special Research called Silent Schemes. It is already underway and will end on April 7, at 11:59 p.m. local time. There is a lot offered at this special event, but most importantly is the Silent Scheme Special Research and what it gets you. Here is everything you need to know.

Silent Schemes Special Research in Pokemon GO

The biggest reward from the Silent Schemes Special Research is a Super Rocket Radar that is the only way to fight Giovanni and access a Shadow Latias. By following the Silent Schemes Special Research, you will need to fight Cliff, Sierra, or Arlo in order to get to Giovanni. If you do fight them, you can get yourself a debut Salandit.

Remember at this time that you can remove a Shadow Pokemon’s Frustration move with a Charged TM during this event. Also, be sure to collect your one-time-purchase event bundle which contains 1,275 PokeCoins, 10 Max Potions, 10 Max Revives, and 5 Rocket Radars. That will definitely help you to complete the Silent Schemes Special Research. Here are the steps to the Silent Schemes Special Research:

Silent Schemes Step 1

Win a Raid – Breloom

Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Grunts – 3 Super Potions

Catch 1 Shadow Pokemon – 1 Revive Rewards – 1,000 XP, 15 Poke Balls, and 3 Rare Candy



Silent Schemes Step 2

Catch 5 Shadow Pokemon – 10 Pinap Berries

Make 3 Nice Curveball Throws in a Row – 10 Razz Berries

Defeat 5 Team GO Rocket Grunts – 10 Nanab Berries Rewards – 1,500 XP, 1,000 Stardust, 10 Great Balls



Silent Schemes Step 3

Purify 5 Shadow Pokemon – 1,000 XP

Defeat 5 Team GO Rocket Grunts – 1,000 XP

Earn 3 Candies Walking with your Buddy – 1,000 XP Rewards – 2,000 XP, 15 Great Balls, 1 Rocket Radar



Silent Schemes Step 4

Defeat Team Go Rocket Arlo – 1,500 XP

Defeat Team Go Rocket Cliff – 1,500 XP

Defeat Team Go Rocket Sierra – 1,500 XP Rewards – 2,500 XP, 1,000 Stardust, 1 Super Rocket Radar



Silent Schemes Step 5

Find the Team Go Rocket Boss – 5 Max Potions

Battle the Team Go Rocket Boss – 20 Ultra Balls

Defeat the Team Go Rocket Boss – 15 Max Revives Rewards – 3,000 XP, 1 Lucky Egg, 2 Golden Razz Berries



Silent Schemes Step 6

Claim Reward – 2,500 XP

Claim Reward – 2,500 XP

Claim Reward – 2,500 XP Rewards – 1 Charged TM, 1 Fast TM, 2 Silver Pinap Berries



And that is everything you need to know about the Silent Schemes Special Research in Pokemon GO. If you need extra help finding and fighting Giovanni or the other Team GO Rocket Leaders, check out our helpful Pokemon GO guides. Good luck out there Trainers!