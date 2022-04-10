Pokemon GO: An Egg-Citing Spring Surprise Limited Research Guide

The limited research day in Pokemon GO, “An Egg-citing Spring Surprise,” is going to happen in the game very soon. Not sure what all is in store for this awesome adventure in Pokemon GO? Here is everything you need to know for the Pokemon GO: An Egg-citing Spring Surprise Limited Research Day.

The Pokemon GO Egg-Citing Spring Surprise Limited Research Guide

To celebrate another spring season, Pokemon GO and its creator, Niantic, are hopping onto the Spring Into Spring event this April which will feature the newest flower crown Pokemon as well as the emergence of another Alola legendary Pokemon, Tapu Bulu.

In addition, there is also a mini-event, called the Egg-citing Spring Surprise Limited Research Day, which will take place on April 16, 2022, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. local time. You have exactly three hours to take part in the limited-time event.

Every Pokemon to Catch During the Egg-Citing Spring Surprise Limited Research Event

On that day, players will be able to catch some uniquely spawned Pokemon, including:

Bellsprout

Bulbasaur

Chikorita

Oddish

Paras

Seedot

Sunkern

Tangela

Treecko

Other Bonuses for Pokemon GO Trainers During the Event

There will also be bonuses for players who catch Pokemon that day. There is a special 2x Catch XP Bonus that will be running during the mini-event as well as the following Spring Into Spring event bonuses, including:

2x Hatch Candy

1/2 Hatch Distance

2x Lucky Egg Duration

On top of the bonuses and special encounters, there will be Limited Research tasks that are unlockable when you spin your Photo Discs at PokeStops during the event hours. If you complete all of them, you will get a chance to encounter an Exeggcute.

Players can evolve their Exeggcute into Alolan Exeggutor during the Egg-citing Spring Surprise Limited Research Event. If you evolve your Exeggcute on this day, your newly evolved Alolan Exeggutor can learn the event-exclusive move Draco Meteor.

Draco Meteor is a Charged Move that does 150 power in Trainer Battles and 150 power in Gyms and Raids, which is enough to one-shot a lot of Pokemon in Pokemon GO.

That is everything you need to know for Pokemon GO’s Egg-citing Spring Surprise Limited Research Day. Good luck during your Spring Into Spring event.

Pokemon GO is available now on all mobile devices.