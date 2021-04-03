Pokémon GO – Spring into Spring Field Research Guide

The latest Pokémon GO event has begun and brought with it a bunch of exclusive stuff, including some special Spring into Spring Field Research tasks. This seasonally themed celebration offers a lot for players to enjoy, but much of it is focused on the tasks you’ll receive from some Poké Stops. To help you decide which to complete and which to delete, here’s our Spring into Spring Field Research guide for Pokémon GO, giving you all the tasks and rewards.

Spring into Spring Field Research Tasks and Rewards

Below are all of the currently identified Spring into Spring event Field Research tasks and their rewards. We focus on the Pokémon encounter rewards, since the others already clearly tell you what you will receive. To determine if you have an event exclusive task just look for the yellowish orange border and “Event” tag on the menu.

Be sure to keep a Research slot open when spinning Poké Stops to see if you can get one. When you complete and redeem it you should receive the encounter listed below. We have marked those that can be shiny with (S).

Catch 5 Exeggcute – Flower Crown Pikachu (S) or Flower Crown Eevee (S)

Catch 15 Exeggcute – Azumarill (S)

Catch 25 Exeggcute – Flower Crown Chansey (S)

TBD – Rufflet (S)

Most of these task you with catching a lot of Exeggcute. This might seem frustrating, but thankfully they are quite common in the wild during the Spring into Spring event. You should be able to get a bunch just by going for a walk, or using an Incense.

And that’s our Spring into Spring Field Research guide for Pokémon GO. We will be updating this as more come in from players so check back to see the final list closer to the event or after you get one you aren’t sure you want to keep.