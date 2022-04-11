Pokemon GO Latias Weakness: Best Counters and Team for Giovanni (April 2022)

The Pokemon GO Team Rocket Event has just finished for the season. However, you can still take on the Pokemon-snatching group and its leader, Giovanni, by using a good team full of type counters for April 2022. Though the event has technically finished, you can still look forward to the Egg-citing Surprise Limited Event and the Spring into Spring month-long event as well.
The Best Team and Type Counters for Giovanni’s Pokemon Team
To beat Giovanni, you will need to battle his three lineups of Pokemon with no breaks in between. Here are the three lineups of Pokemon on Giovanni’s team:
Persian: Weak to Fighting-Type Moves
- Conkeldurr – Counter, Focus Blast
- Hariyama – Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Lucario – Counter, Aura Sphere
- Machamp – Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Breloom – Counter, Dynamic Punch
Giovanni will send out one of these three Pokemon in Phase Two:
Honchkrow: Weak to Rock, Electric, Ice, and Fairy-Type Moves
- Aggron – Smack Down, Heavy Slam, Thunder
- Golem – Rock Throw, Rock Blast, Earthquake
- Pachirisu – Volt Switch, Thunder Punch
- Probopass – Spark, Rock Slide, Thunderbolt
- Alola Graveler – Rock Throw, Thunderbolt, Rock Blast
Gyarados: Weak to Electric and Rock-Type Moves
- Zekrom – Charge Beam, Wild Charge
- Raikou – Volt Switch
- Zapdos – Thunder Shock, Zap Cannon
- Electivire – Thunder Shock, Wild Charge
- Magnezone – Spark, Wild Charge
Rhyperior: Weak to Water, Grass, Fighting, Ground, Steel, and Ice-Type Moves
- Venusaur – Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant
- Kyogre – Waterfall, Surf
- Swampert – Water Gun, Hydro Cannon
- Roserade – Razor Leaf, Grass Knot
- Empoleon – Waterfall, Hydro Cannon
Latias: Weak against Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Ghost, and Ice-Type Moves
- Gengar – Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball
- Garchomp – Dragon Tail, Outrage
- Steelix – Dragon Tail, Crunch
- Scizor – Fury Cutter, X-Scissor
- Dialga – Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor
Best Team to Defeat Giovanni in Pokemon GO April 2022
The best Pokemon team to take with you to fight Giovanni is Machamp, Electivire, and Dialga. This covers his phase one Persian, his phase two Gyarados or Honchkrow, and his phase three Shadow Latias.
In phase two, if Giovanni goes with Rhyperior instead of Gyarados or Honchkrow, swap out your Electivire or other electric type Pokemon for a strong Water-Type like Swampert or a strong Grass-Type like Venusaur.
In phase three, Dialga is the best choice because it can dish out strong Dragon-Type attacks while not being weak to them because of its Steel-Type.
Where to Find Giovanni in Pokemon GO
Before you can find and fight the Team Rocket leader, you will need to complete these steps in order:
- Defeat Team Rocket Grunts and gather six Mysterious Components as well as the Team Rocket Radar.
- Equip the radar and defeat the three Team GO Rocket Leaders Arlo, Cliff and Sierra.
- Complete the Special Research tasks like taking down different Team Rocket leaders and grunts, as well as other Team Rocket tasks until you have obtained the Super Rocket Radar.
- Equip the Super Rocket Radar and check different PokeStops until you have found the real Giovanni.
That is everything you need to know about finding and taking down Giovanni and his Shadow Latias in Pokemon GO in April 2022.
Pokemon GO is available now on all mobile devices.