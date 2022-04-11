Pokemon GO Latias Weakness: Best Counters and Team for Giovanni (April 2022)

The Pokemon GO Team Rocket Event has just finished for the season. However, you can still take on the Pokemon-snatching group and its leader, Giovanni, by using a good team full of type counters for April 2022. Though the event has technically finished, you can still look forward to the Egg-citing Surprise Limited Event and the Spring into Spring month-long event as well.

The Best Team and Type Counters for Giovanni’s Pokemon Team

To beat Giovanni, you will need to battle his three lineups of Pokemon with no breaks in between. Here are the three lineups of Pokemon on Giovanni’s team:

Persian: Weak to Fighting-Type Moves

Conkeldurr – Counter, Focus Blast

Hariyama – Counter, Dynamic Punch

Lucario – Counter, Aura Sphere

Machamp – Counter, Dynamic Punch

Breloom – Counter, Dynamic Punch

Giovanni will send out one of these three Pokemon in Phase Two:

Honchkrow: Weak to Rock, Electric, Ice, and Fairy-Type Moves

Aggron – Smack Down, Heavy Slam, Thunder

Golem – Rock Throw, Rock Blast, Earthquake

Pachirisu – Volt Switch, Thunder Punch

Probopass – Spark, Rock Slide, Thunderbolt

Alola Graveler – Rock Throw, Thunderbolt, Rock Blast

Gyarados: Weak to Electric and Rock-Type Moves

Zekrom – Charge Beam, Wild Charge

Raikou – Volt Switch

Zapdos – Thunder Shock, Zap Cannon

Electivire – Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Magnezone – Spark, Wild Charge

Rhyperior: Weak to Water, Grass, Fighting, Ground, Steel, and Ice-Type Moves

Venusaur – Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant

Kyogre – Waterfall, Surf

Swampert – Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Roserade – Razor Leaf, Grass Knot

Empoleon – Waterfall, Hydro Cannon

Latias: Weak against Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Ghost, and Ice-Type Moves

Gengar – Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Garchomp – Dragon Tail, Outrage

Steelix – Dragon Tail, Crunch

Scizor – Fury Cutter, X-Scissor

Dialga – Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor

Best Team to Defeat Giovanni in Pokemon GO April 2022

The best Pokemon team to take with you to fight Giovanni is Machamp, Electivire, and Dialga. This covers his phase one Persian, his phase two Gyarados or Honchkrow, and his phase three Shadow Latias.

In phase two, if Giovanni goes with Rhyperior instead of Gyarados or Honchkrow, swap out your Electivire or other electric type Pokemon for a strong Water-Type like Swampert or a strong Grass-Type like Venusaur.

In phase three, Dialga is the best choice because it can dish out strong Dragon-Type attacks while not being weak to them because of its Steel-Type.

Where to Find Giovanni in Pokemon GO

Before you can find and fight the Team Rocket leader, you will need to complete these steps in order:

Defeat Team Rocket Grunts and gather six Mysterious Components as well as the Team Rocket Radar.

as well as the Team Rocket Radar. Equip the radar and defeat the three Team GO Rocket Leaders Arlo, Cliff and Sierra.

Arlo, Cliff and Sierra. Complete the Special Research tasks like taking down different Team Rocket leaders and grunts, as well as other Team Rocket tasks until you have obtained the Super Rocket Radar.

like taking down different Team Rocket leaders and grunts, as well as other Team Rocket tasks until you have obtained the Super Rocket Radar. Equip the Super Rocket Radar and check different PokeStops until you have found the real Giovanni.

That is everything you need to know about finding and taking down Giovanni and his Shadow Latias in Pokemon GO in April 2022.

Pokemon GO is available now on all mobile devices.