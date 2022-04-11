Pokemon GO Latias Weakness: Best Counters and Team for Giovanni (April 2022)

Bring your best Pokemon to take on the Team Rocket Leader

April 11th, 2022 by Caleb Stultz

giovanni

The Pokemon GO Team Rocket Event has just finished for the season. However, you can still take on the Pokemon-snatching group and its leader, Giovanni, by using a good team full of type counters for April 2022. Though the event has technically finished, you can still look forward to the Egg-citing Surprise Limited Event and the Spring into Spring month-long event as well.

The Best Team and Type Counters for Giovanni’s Pokemon Team

To beat Giovanni, you will need to battle his three lineups of Pokemon with no breaks in between. Here are the three lineups of Pokemon on Giovanni’s team:

persian

Persian: Weak to Fighting-Type Moves

  • Conkeldurr – Counter, Focus Blast
  • Hariyama – Counter, Dynamic Punch
  • Lucario – Counter, Aura Sphere
  • Machamp – Counter, Dynamic Punch
  • Breloom – Counter, Dynamic Punch

honchkrow-gyarados-and-rhyperior

Giovanni will send out one of these three Pokemon in Phase Two:

Honchkrow: Weak to Rock, Electric, Ice, and Fairy-Type Moves

  • Aggron – Smack Down, Heavy Slam, Thunder
  • Golem – Rock Throw, Rock Blast, Earthquake
  • Pachirisu – Volt Switch, Thunder Punch
  • Probopass – Spark, Rock Slide, Thunderbolt
  • Alola Graveler – Rock Throw, Thunderbolt, Rock Blast

Gyarados: Weak to Electric and Rock-Type Moves

  • Zekrom – Charge Beam, Wild Charge
  • Raikou – Volt Switch
  • Zapdos – Thunder Shock, Zap Cannon
  • Electivire – Thunder Shock, Wild Charge
  • Magnezone – Spark, Wild Charge

Rhyperior: Weak to Water, Grass, Fighting, Ground, Steel, and Ice-Type Moves

  • Venusaur – Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant
  • Kyogre – Waterfall, Surf
  • Swampert – Water Gun, Hydro Cannon
  • Roserade – Razor Leaf, Grass Knot
  • Empoleon – Waterfall, Hydro Cannon

latias

Latias: Weak against Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Ghost, and Ice-Type Moves

  • Gengar – Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball
  • Garchomp – Dragon Tail, Outrage
  • Steelix – Dragon Tail, Crunch
  • Scizor – Fury Cutter, X-Scissor
  • Dialga – Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor

Best Team to Defeat Giovanni in Pokemon GO April 2022

The best Pokemon team to take with you to fight Giovanni is Machamp, Electivire, and Dialga. This covers his phase one Persian, his phase two Gyarados or Honchkrow, and his phase three Shadow Latias.

In phase two, if Giovanni goes with Rhyperior instead of Gyarados or Honchkrow, swap out your Electivire or other electric type Pokemon for a strong Water-Type like Swampert or a strong Grass-Type like Venusaur.

In phase three, Dialga is the best choice because it can dish out strong Dragon-Type attacks while not being weak to them because of its Steel-Type.

Where to Find Giovanni in Pokemon GO

Before you can find and fight the Team Rocket leader, you will need to complete these steps in order:

  • Defeat Team Rocket Grunts and gather six Mysterious Components as well as the Team Rocket Radar.
  • Equip the radar and defeat the three Team GO Rocket Leaders Arlo, Cliff and Sierra.
  • Complete the Special Research tasks like taking down different Team Rocket leaders and grunts, as well as other Team Rocket tasks until you have obtained the Super Rocket Radar.
  • Equip the Super Rocket Radar and check different PokeStops until you have found the real Giovanni.

That is everything you need to know about finding and taking down Giovanni and his Shadow Latias in Pokemon GO in April 2022.

Pokemon GO is available now on all mobile devices.

More on Attack of the Fanboy :

MORE Pokemon Go
Can Tapu Bulu Be Shiny in Pokemon GO?
Pokemon GO: Can Tapu Bulu Be Shiny?
Can Bunnelby Be Shiny in Pokemon GO
Can Bunnelby Be Shiny? Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour Guide
An Egg-Citing Spring Surprise Limited Research event guide
Pokemon GO: An Egg-Citing Spring Surprise Limited Research Guide
Mudkip Community Day Pokemon GO
Pokemon GO: Is the Mudkip Community Day Ticket Worth It?
Trending on AOTF
Shallows Cod FFXIV fish
Final Fantasy XIV Update 6.1 Patch Notes: All the Biggest Changes
PSA: Get Better Free Daily Box Items in Pokemon GO With This Simple Trick
Stardew Valley Console Release
Best Games Like Stardew Valley: 10 Farming Games That You’ll Love
PS5 Faceplates
Target PS5 Restock Expected This Week (April 10-16): Here’s What You Need to Know